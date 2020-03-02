Qantas defends high cost of Rockhampton airfares

A WAR of words has unfolded between one of Australia’s largest airlines and Rockhampton’s local member.

Barry O’Rourke has taken Qantas to task following his campaign to lower airfare costs in Central Queensland, which he claimed had fallen upon deaf ears.

The sparring match comes after Mr O’Rourke first started the airfare petition in ­November and penned a follow-up letter in January to which he said no response had been received.

A copy of the letter ­provided to The Morning Bulletin Mr O’Rourke detailed frustrations at the high cost of regional Queensland flights and requested that Qantas issue an update on its November promise to monitor the region’s airfares over a period of time.

“It is extremely disappointing that a company that loves to portray itself as being socially conscious thinks it is okay to completely ignore the concerns of the 3000 Central Queenslanders who signed the petition,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The only conclusion you could make is that Qantas, as the dominant carrier across Australia, just doesn’t care about the effect the high cost of flying has on people in regional areas.”

A spokesman for Qantas refuted Mr O’Rourke’s accusations, adding that the company had in fact responded to his earlier correspondence.

“We have spoken to and emailed Mr O’Rourke on multiple occasions in the past few months,” the spokesman said.

“And our last call to his office was soon after he sent his last letter in January to discuss the issues raised.”

The company also denied claims of overpriced airfares in regional areas, saying that it was part of company practice to regularly monitor prices and loads across the network.

“Mr O’Rourke is clearly misinformed about the cost of fares in Rockhampton relative to the rest of the country,” the spokesman said.

“The loads on our flights to and from Rockhampton are in line with our network average of around 80 per cent.”

Mr O’Rourke’s letter also claimed that during a random search for return airfares between Rockhampton and Brisbane this past February, the minimum cost of a Qantas flight totalled $311 while Virgin Australia charged only $278 for the same dates.

It comes after news that from January, Virgin Australia would increase seat capacity on some flights to and from Rockhampton in a bid to combat costly airfares.

However, Qantas has defended its prices, adding that according to government data, the cost of its fares between Rockhampton and Brisbane were down by more than 10 per cent over the past two years.

“There were still Qantas fares available to Brisbane this (past) weekend for $161 which is cheaper than flights from Brisbane to Sydney,” the spokesman said.

“Rockhampton is a highly competitive market with fares much lower than other regional Queensland towns that are impacted by their remoteness or strong demand from the mining sector.”

As for what comes next, Mr O’Rourke hopes the issue will be given serious consideration by the Federal Government and that airfare regulations would be implemented.

“It’s time to take a serious look at regulating the cost of flights in regional areas. This is an issue across the country, not just in Rocky,” he said.