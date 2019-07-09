Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qantas plane grounded by gas smell

by Jack Lawrie
9th Jul 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A smell of gas grounded a passenger jet at Cairns Airport.

An airport spokeswoman said the Qantas flight was boarding when passengers reported smelling gas.

The pilot called emergency services at 4pm and fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews cleared all fumes from the site, but had not yet been able to determine the cause of the smell.

Paramedics treated two patients believed to have inhaled the fumes.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the patients were conscious and unlikely to require hospital transport.

Another flight was also delayed at the airport when a flock of ducks held up a TigerAir flight that had touched down from Melbourne about 11am.

cairns editors picks gas qantas

Top Stories

    Campdraft community mourns the loss of respected horseman

    premium_icon Campdraft community mourns the loss of respected horseman

    News 59-year-old killed in light plane crash was a regular visitor to Rockhampton campdraft

    Rehab centre gets icy response from nearby residents

    premium_icon Rehab centre gets icy response from nearby residents

    News Alleged location of Rocky's drug rehabilitation has sparked outrage.

    Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    premium_icon Miner in Baralaba North tragedy identified as a CQ man

    News Mining activities expected to recommence on Wednesday.