Qantas Dash-8 in emergency landing at Brisbane airport
Qantas plane in emergency landing at Brisbane airport

by Elise Williams
13th May 2021 10:38 AM
A Qantas passenger plane has had to make an emergency landing at Brisbane airport.

The plane, carrying 64 passengers, declared an emergency about 9.25am.

According to a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman, the plane had reported problems with its landing gear when it called for help and permission to land.

The aeroplane, a Qantas Dash 8, successfully landed on a Brisbane Airport runway.

It's understood the landing gears were eventually able to be deployed.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The flight had travelled from Newcastle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

