Qantas prices keeping CQ’s families apart

Locals are sharing their outrage and experiences with Qantas' steep prices.

Locals are sharing their outrage and experiences with Qantas' steep prices.

OUTRAGED Central Queenslanders believe they are being exploited by Qantas when they need to make emergency or last minute flights.

Julie Hurst shared her tale of woe, recalling her overseas holiday to Madrid as being more cost effective than an hour flight to visit her sick dad in Brisbane.

Ms Hurst travels back and forth from Brisbane to Rockhampton to visit her father, and says some days “it’s the same as Auckland with full meal service, Fiji, Bali and ­occasionally the same as Hawaii, Singapore and Hong Kong”.

“I actually got cheaper flights to Madrid last year than I’ve had to pay to get home quickly,” she commented on The Morning Bulletin’s Facebook page.

“The problem is FIFO, public service flyers and PTSS scheme are prepared to pay anything. Makes it hard for the rest of us.”

After Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke’s public stand against soaring airfare prices in and out of Rockhampton yesterday, more and more locals are sharing their grievances with the expensive costs.

Some of these include families struggling to see ageing relatives and those with relatives who are ill or injured.

As of 1.30pm on Thursday, an online petition to drop Qantas prices, which has been circulating for the last month, had gained 3328 signatures from outraged community members.

One signee, Jeremy M, said after an accident in his family, things were tough financially and flight costs was another “unneeded stress”.

“While we can’t really do anything about having to wait for available flights, the pricing of said flights need to come down,” he said on the Megaphone petition site.

Another signee, Leanne C, said after a family emergency, she had to travel into Rockhampton by plane.

“Financial costs of flights on top of family illness was hard. Cheaper to go overseas than travel to Rocky,” she said.

John M stated that the exorbitant cost of air travel has made it hard for him to visit his family.

“I simply can’t afford the unreasonable, unsubstantiated costs to fly down to see my ageing parents and twin niece and nephews in Canberra, and my family in Sydney,” he commented.

“Driving down is fine but takes two days one way, which means unpaid leave from work.

“So I get to maybe once a year or two which is not enough. Nor can they affordably fly here to Rockhampton.

“I/we used to be able to fly down but not now. Unimpressed at this Queensland company.”

Nev C said he believed the reason behind high prices was because of the earning bracket for miners within Rockhampton’s surrounding mining community.

“Qantas are not considering the impact on long term residents of communities that have become part of the mining economy,” he said.

“They whack up the prices assuming the mine workers are loaded.”

Rockhampton woman Michelle Langford said she refused to pay over $200 for a one way flight, reporting seeing a shocking $1400 one way trip to Brisbane.

Alison Moody lamented that 20 years ago a flight to Brisbane could sometimes go for $50-$90 one way.

“I would often fly down for day shopping or visit family,” she said.

“Last weekend cost me $700 to fly down for (the) weekend.”

Rachel Tellan said the other flight service in and out of Rockhampton, Virgin Australia, had also become more difficult as it had “cut another weekend service” to Rockhampton, leaving no more midday flights on Saturdays.

“I have to fly to Bathurst for uni and fly REX from Sydney,” she said.

“It only costs $132 max one way yet Rocky to Bribsane on a similar type of plane on Qantas or Virgin is always a hell of a lot more.”

According to Lana Wooler, a trip from Rockhampton to Mt Isa, with a stopover in Brisbane, costs an eye-watering $1700, one way.

Suzette Byrnes Statham O’Reilly shared her disappointment in the lack of patriotic support from the Australian company.

“So un-Australian,” she said.

“I tried to get a one-way ticket from Brisbane to Rockhampton on the Friday school (break) up in September, and Qantas wanted $989.

“My friend came on the train for $100.”

Despite the outpouring of outrage, Lyn Stray shared her doubts that anything will ever be done to remedy the steep prices.

“Nothing ever gets done about this,” she said.

“It’s so expensive to fly north from Rockhampton so we don’t.

“There have been many times we have wanted our tourism dollars to go north but we couldn’t justify the flight costs.

“And we normally drive to Brisbane because of the sheer expense.

“It’s cheaper to fly to New Zealand.”

Lynn Ey Byun said another recent price she saw was a shocking $1600 from Rockhampton to Sydney.

Jas Kirwin said there was just a $55 difference between flying to Brisbane and flying to Melbourne from Rockhampton.

“When we fly to family in Melbourne … the Rocky to Bris prices were $220 but to Melbourne $275.”