Qantas reveals major Rocky move to put city on the map

NATIONAL airline QantasLink has revealed it will name one of its planes "Rockhampton”.

The city is the second to be selected, after Armidale, as the carrier revamps its Q300 regional fleet aircraft.

Work has just been completed on the "Rockhampton” turboprop aircraft with the plane now sporting the airline's updated kangaroo logo and branding.

QantasLink's second Q300 aircraft to be repainted with the airline's updated kangaroo logo and branding has been completed by Flying Colours Aviation in Townsville this week.

The aircraft re-entered service on the regional network this week.

QantasLink is using the repaint program as an opportunity to provide names on the bodies of its regional aircraft, with the majority of the regional fleet currently unnamed.

"We're proud to see another of our Q300 aircraft sporting the updated Kangaroo logo has now taken to the skies,” a QantasLink spokesperson said.

"Customers and plane-spotters should keep an eye out for the repainted aircraft, now named Rockhampton.

"Naming our regional fleet after regional cities and communities is a great opportunity to encourage travellers to explore more of Australia.”

The move is part of a program to repaint all Qantas and QantasLink aircraft by the airline's 100th birthday in 2020.

QantasLink has started repainting its fleet with the updated iconic Kangaroo logo and Qantas livery unveiled last October.

Each aircraft takes around 12 days to repaint with 16 people per aircraft, a total of 1,100 labour hours.

In March, Qantas marked 80 years since its first flight to Rockhampton.

The inaugural Rockhampton service departed from Longreach on March 5, 1937 operated by a twin-engine de Havilland DH90 Dragonfly.

The service flew via Barcaldine, Blackall, Tambo and Springsure once a week.

Eight decades later, QantasLink customers enjoy regular services with more than 50 return services per week from Rockhampton to Brisbane and Mackay operated by the airline's Q400 aircraft, with connections to Qantas' extensive domestic and international networks.