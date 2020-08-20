Qantas reveals new overseas flight date, post $2bn loss

Qantas and the broader aviation industry have been significantly impacted from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christian Gilles

In what has been a horror year for the global aviation industry, Qantas have revealed the full scale of losses amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a trading update posted on Thursday, which covered four months during the pandemic, the nation's largest airline revealed a $2.7 billion loss for the 12 months ending June 30.

The airline said the results reflected a strong first half of the year, followed by a "total collapse in travel and demand".

The near total collapse of the aviation industry had caused a $4 billion revenue plunge due to the loss of ticket sales since the end of March.

The airline predicts they will be resuming international air travel in July 2021, with a trans-Tasman bubble earlier if possible.

The financial update comes after a tough year for the airline, announcing in June they will slash 6000 jobs from its 29,000 workforce.

In addition to the job cuts, the national carrier will to stand down 15,000 workers for at least the rest of the year - part of a three-year recovery plan to speed its recovery from the pandemic.

