Qantas unveils major win for Rocky Airport business flyers

Qantaslink has released a new flight schedule for its Rockhampton to Cairns run, which has more convenient flight times and increased services. SCOTT POWICK

QANTASLINK has delivered a major win for Rockhampton business people.

On Thursday the airline released a new flight schedule for its Rockhampton to Cairns run, with stops at Mackay and Townsville, which has more convenient flight times and increased services.

The exciting announcement has been welcomed by Mayor Margaret Strelow.

"There has been a demand to accommodate for extended business-friendly flights,” she said.

The new flight schedule is an effort to "make business easier”.

The current 14 flights will be rescheduled to "more business-friendly hours in mornings and afternoons”.

"Our relationship with the Qantas group is strong and we continue to work collaboratively in creating shared value for our community and our airline partners,” Cr Strelow said.

"We sincerely thank Qantas for hearing our requests and continuing to support the community and our local airport.”

The general manager of Regional Development and Aviation at Rockhampton Regional Council, Scott Waters, said six additional flights would occur on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"This will now allow more flexibility for business travellers and heavily reduce the need to cut meetings short or have overnight stays,” he said.

"Queensland coastal services from Rockhampton through to Cairns via Mackay and Townsville have been operating in the middle of the day which proves difficult for local travellers needing to do business in these areas and wanting to return home on the same day.”

Flight fares are on sale now for October 30 through to March 31 next year.

You can currently purchase a flight between Rockhampton and Cairns around the $300 price range.

Re-timed flights between Monday and Friday will depart Rockhampton at 7am, arriving in Mackay at 7.45am, Townsville at 9am and Cairns at 10.15am.

Return flights leave from Cairns at 3.35pm, Townsville at 4.55pm, and Mackay at 6.10pm.

The return flights will arrive in Rockhampton at 6.55pm.

A new service has also been introduced for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing from Cairns at 6.30am, Townsville at 7.50am and Mackay at 9.05am.

These flights will arrive in Rockhampton at 9.50am.

On these days, afternoon flights will depart Rockhampton at 4.10pm, arriving in Mackay at 4.55pm, Townsville at 6.10pm and Cairns at 7.25pm.