QATC sending students to Beef Australia 2018

ENTER NOW: QATC CEO Mark Tobin is encouraging young people to enter the Young Paraders competition at Beef Australia 2018.

A GROUP of 10 students from the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges will make their way to Rockhampton as paraders for Beef Australia 2018.

QATC Access Ag co-ordinator Stephanie Banditt said there was much excitement around the event.

"We're very excited about being able to participate in and be a part of Beef Australia this year,” Ms Banditt said.

"The students seem quite happy to be a part of it.”

The participants from QATC, aged between 15 and 18, and will show a mixture of different breeds, as well as helping out around the event.

"The students will also be volunteering across the show in many different aspects,” Ms Banditt said.

"They will be doing things from aiding in the ring (to) setting up and showing people around.

"At this stage we are looking at participating in commercial judging and stud judging as well.”

The students have been preparing for the event for months. "We've been preparing since the beginning of the year and that will continue through to May in organising,” she said.

"The students then need to be training for at least one to two months in advance.

"Preparation includes working with animals, so working with the cattle every day, having external people come in and talking to them about judging to get different perspectives on how to judge cattle.”

On the day of the events the students will also have an early start.

"The students will need to get up before 5am and start feeding the cattle, washing and grooming them,” Ms Banditt said. "Then they'll need to get into their show gear and come back to ensure the cattle stay clean before heading into the ring.

"But the work doesn't just finish after the event and the judging.

"They need to keep the animals happy while they are in their stalls making sure they have plenty of hay, feed and water.”

The competition will be conducted in five age categories.

"We haven't had paraders participate at Beef Australia in a very long time, or any paraders or judging at shows, so it is very exciting to be a part of it this year,” Ms Banditt said.

WHAT'S ON?

What: Queensland Agricultural Training College, Young Paraders competition.

When: 8.30am-11.30am Monday, May 7 2018.

Where: Beef Australian 2018, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

How to enter: Visit www.entries.beefaustralia.com.au.