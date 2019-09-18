Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Master Builders Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant
Master Builders Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant
News

QBuild rebirth will give with one hand, take with the other says building rep

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
18th Sep 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dennis Bryant of Masters Builders Queensland has described the State Government’s promise to rebuild QBuild as “long on rhetoric and short on details”.

On August 26, Premier Palaszczuk announced the government would rebuild QBuild depots, such as the one in North St, Rockhampton, and hire apprentices to work on schools, hospitals and social housing.

Mr Bryant, Master Builders’ regional manager, said the move would take work away from the private sector at a time when the industry is “staggering”.

“The money people are willing to put up for major building, residential or commercial, is nothing compared to four or five years ago when things were buoyant,” he said.

“It seems rather an inopportune time to be taking jobs away from private contractors and builders.”

Mr Bryant said the “nature of competitiveness” meant private builders were able to work cheaper, whereas QBuild could name its own costs.

“No one walks up to a private builder and says ‘here’s the job’,” he said.

“They have to cover their labour, costs, materials and GST, they have to satisfy minimum QBCC requirements in terms of tangible assets and turnover.

“The last thing we need is the Government pulling the rug out from under their feet.”

Mr Bryant said the move could prove a “double edged sword” for clients such as the principals of rural schools.

“If a principal has to organise complex works then that’s a burden on them, and QBuild may well be able to provide a programmer,” he said.

“But if they charge more, and the principal has to work to budget, then they win one way and lose another.”

Mr Bryant also questioned whether the proposal to reinvigorate QBCC would create actual jobs or “just move things around to give the appearance of creating jobs”.

He said the private sector already made a significant contribution to creating skilled trades workers for the future.

“Sure, their apprenticeship fees get paid under the current system but a builder probably loses 30 - 40 per cent their own ability to work by having to supervise an apprentice,” he said.

“The government says ‘look at us creating jobs’ but if, in effect, they’re costing jobs in the private sector, then they’re not helping anybody.

“All the work the private contractors and builders have geared up to do will be taken away from them.”

government infastructure
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ‘I just love it’ How Jordan found his dream job

    premium_icon ‘I just love it’ How Jordan found his dream job

    News Find out what goes on in the kitchen at this popular sports club

    Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder

    premium_icon Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder

    News The woman is believed to has sustained spinal injuries as a result of the fall.

    'Gut feel' contractors won't be paid: mine administrator

    premium_icon 'Gut feel' contractors won't be paid: mine administrator

    Business Well-known Monto business owed a shocking amount.

    Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    premium_icon Court decision stops state’s shark cull on reef

    Environment State Government can no longer cull sharks on Great Barrier Reef