Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recent graduate Torey is excited to begin his career at the Capricorn Correctional Centre.
Recent graduate Torey is excited to begin his career at the Capricorn Correctional Centre.
News

QCS graduates lead the charge

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE OF Queensland Correctional Centre’s latest graduates, Torey, was “super excited” to begin his role at Capricorn Correctional Centre - a role that he expects will keep him on his toes. Torey was one of 10 custodial officers who completed 10 weeks of training, and were welcomed into the industry on Thursday by QCS leaders, loved ones and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

“Definitely (excited to) jump into a role that is very diverse, that keeps you on your toes and has opportunity for growth, to move up the ladder and keep myself busy studying,” he said.

Torey said he was confident in the training the group received, that had prepared them to now go into a final week of practical work at the centre before starting work on December 23.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Queensland Correctional Centre's latest graduates. Back L-R: Jerome, Darren, Ryan, Travis, Ashley and Matteaus. Front L-R: Laura, Jeffrey, Torey and Ryan.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Queensland Correctional Centre's latest graduates. Back L-R: Jerome, Darren, Ryan, Travis, Ashley and Matteaus. Front L-R: Laura, Jeffrey, Torey and Ryan.

“There’s a lot of variety in what we covered. The first couple of weeks were heavy on book work - legisalition, law... but also control and restraint techniques and firearms close to the 10th week.

“It’s enjoyable to work in a team environment.

“(For the final week), we’ll rotate around the centre, and make sure have good grasp on how everything happens in the centre as well,” he said.

Torey said the support of loved ones had been pivotal and would continue to help the graduates throughout their careers.

“You need that support network on the outside because it’s a demanding job and you’re doing shift work,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Women and Safer Custody Command Tamara Bambrick.
Assistant Commissioner of Women and Safer Custody Command Tamara Bambrick.

Ms Lauga said two of the graduates had plans to become training instructors themselves, furthering the education of future officers.

“These officers have been through 364 hours of training in the lead up to graduation and it’s just another step forward for them and for the Correctional Centre in terms of boosting the front line staff that we have at that centre,” she said.

“These officers help keep our community safe by keeping those prisoners within the grounds as much as possible, and they also play a role in helping the prisoners to rehabilitate and to stop them from having to come back to prison.

“Through mentorship, their guidance, perhaps a little bit of counselling, those sorts of things can go a long way for people who have found themselves in prison officers will play a really important role in that rehabilitation process.”

Assistant Commissioner of Women and Safer Custody Command Tamara Bambrick, who has spent 23 years at QCS, said the centre was currently recruting.staff from admin to correctional officers. She said having respectful relationships, which underpin their work, was an important part of QCS.

“This is a job that can have its ups and its downs, and not to be down with the down but to see that opportunity every single day.”

capricorn correctional centre correctional officers custodial officers graduates
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Check out this un-bull-ievable sight at the local pub

        premium_icon Check out this un-bull-ievable sight at the local pub

        Offbeat Loveable steer Norman pops into watering hole to say ‘Merry Christmas and a Happy Moo Year!

        CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        premium_icon CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        News Fairbairn dam has reached an all time low.

        Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        premium_icon Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

        News The crew needed night vision goggles to carry out the rescue.

        Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        premium_icon Albanese back in CQ following election defeat

        News A bruising election defeat has forced the Labor Party to discover what is important...