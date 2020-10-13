QCWA catch-up: Behind the scenes

YOU PROBABLY know the Queensland Country Womens Association is involved in local, state and national issues that impact on the lives of families in the community: but how many of you have heard about the international organisations and activities the QCWA is involved with?

To coordinate and encourage action, every branch and division of the QCWA has an International Officer.

The international officers introduce and conduct the activities at the local level which build

to a statewide response to the QCWA international priorities.

For example, every year, the members are involved in a Country of Study. This year it is Japan.

Last year it was Lithuania, and next year it is Malaysia.

Branches learn about each country: its culture; its geography; its demography; the food; the

industries; politics; religion; tourism; agriculture, etc.

They also learn Japanese crafts which are usually entered into Branch, Division and Statewide competition.

This year though, our competitions, which require quite a bit of close contact with lots of members, have been cancelled for COVID-19.

Nancy Townsend and Junve Rae doing Sashiko embroidery.

Japanese Sashiko is the embroidery craft for this year, and Origami is the paper craft.

Several branches have conducted workshops, the latest being at Emu Park last week and this week.

Mt Larcom has just had an International Day, where costumes were worn, food was prepared and shared and QCWA ladies had far too much fun.

L-R Alanah Moynihan, Cheryl Hannant and Colleen Krapkat

All of the Branches also contribute to identified international projects on an ongoing and long

term basis.

Front: Kym Hannant, Cyndie Feros, Alanah Moynihan, Marylin BerrieBack:Â Coral Johnson, Judy Tully, Jenny Grother, Colleen Krapkat

Birthing Kits are sent to New Guinea and South Pacific Islands.

In this collaboration with Rotary International, QCWA members collect together basic equipment to enable women to give birth more safely and more hygienically and Rotary International dispatches and distributes the kits overseas.

Kits for Kids is the QCWA’s project providing A4 boxes of these much-needed classroom items to school children in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and other nations in the South Pacific Area.

QCWA Branch members secure in-kind donations or fund raise to purchase school resources such as paper, pens, clips and scissors.

Again, the kits are boxed then delivered and stored at a Rotary International warehouse in Brisbane for shipping to South Pacific Area nations.

Our statewide organisation is a member of the Associated Country Women of the World.

It has member societies in more than 80 countries around the world with a combined membership of over 9 million women.

The Associated Country Women of the World is an International Non-Governmental Organisation and pursues its charitable objectives through its member societies, individual members and networks of non-member Non-Governmental Organisations to benefit the lives of rural women.

As well as the Kits for Kids and the Birthing Kit collections, other ACWW projects are supported by the QCWA.

Pennies for Friendship is a collection of small change as a fundraiser at each Branch

meeting.

Those few coins soon add up into lots of dollars. Water for All supports the development

of water and sanitation systems in areas of great need.

And Women Walk the World is a reminder event intended to increase awareness of members to the plight of women who are disadvantaged.

Several Branches have planned walking groups for the last week of October this year.

Yeppoon Seasiders Women Walk the World

Donations to the ACWW from the QCWA go into a pool of funding which may be applied for by groups to use it for small scale, women led development in impoverished countries.

Such as:

>> Training Indian women farmers in sustainable and organic millet cultivation to overcome the influence of the Green Revolution promotion of rice and wheat crops. Millet uses water and is adapted to the soils of India, whereas rice and wheat require irrigation, fertilizers and

pesticides.

>> Working with marginalised African women to build and establish bee hives. These will provide a livelihood that does not require land ownership and can be started with tools and equipment easily sourced locally.

There are many more. If you are interested, more information can be found at www.acww.org.uk/projects.html and donations made directly to the ACWW via

www.acww.org.uk/support-acww.html