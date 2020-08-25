QCWA Catch-up: Travelling around the Capricornia division

DIRT tracks, horse drawn carriages, hats and gloves was the normal way of travelling and commonly worn attire.

Today, it is so very different with various types of cars and ladies wear many different types of day wear.

Today hats and gloves are not commonly worn. Our lifestyles today are different but our objectives and aims are still the same.

We are there to help in our communities, to help teach each other skills and to enjoy meeting other ladies and making friends.

The Capricornia Division Branches consist of Ambrose, Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan, Kalapa, Emu Park, Yeppoon Seasiders, Wandal and Ridgelands.

The members of these branches take on many challenges and invite members of their communities to come along and take part in branch activities.

The winner of the scone making contest.

On the 11th of August, we celebrated the Queensland Country Women’s Association Birthday.

One of the many celebrations held was a ‘Sconversation’ which was hosted by Oak Tree Retirement Village in Park Avenue.

A competition brought ladies together showcasing their scone making skills.

Mrs Avril Forrester who made pumpkin and date scones gained first place and second place getter was Mrs Colleen Toon who made a lemonade variety.

At the same time the ladies enjoyed a morning of fun and friendship which included many different conversations.

The winning branch display at the Q.C.W.A. Capricornia Division International.

International display

As a part of our Division Meeting on the 19th of August the QCWA Capricornia Division held its International Display.

Well ladies, what a display it was! This year’s country of study featured Japan.

There were various table displays which showcased traditional Kimono’s, items of Origami and Japanese gardening.

Displays created by some of the branches included traditional Japanese swords and a hand painted Japanese umbrella.

Since 1945 our association has studied a different country each year.

The first country studied was China. Members look forward to studying Malaysia in 2021. Also on display were various items depicting sheep; this is the QCWA product of study for 2020.

Father’s Day event

The Ridgelands Branch members have such amazing functions which are well attended.

This year on the 5th of September the branch will be hosting a Father’s Day afternoon tea. Mark Carpenter will entertain those in attendance with his country music.

It will be an enjoyable afternoon.

If you are interested in attending, please contact June Killeen on 0437648505.

Hoy morning

On the 10th of September the Gracemere Branch will hold a Hoy morning at the Gracemere RSL Hall.

The ladies are always happy to welcome people to their functions and new members to their meetings.

The branch has enjoyed helping in the local community and look forward to doing so for many years to come.

Contact the branch president Linda O’Dea on 0477611375.

Mount Morgan meeting

On the 18th of September the Mount Morgan Branch is going to take on a new meeting agenda and have their meeting on a Friday at 4pm.

This is to allow ladies who work to have the opportunity to attend a branch meeting.

The branch was established in 1950.

We welcome ladies to become part of our QCWA family.

To find out more contact the Branch President Mrs Arlene Roberts on 0428457461.

Emu Park events

The Emu Park Branch has for many years been providing their well-known scones for their Devonshire teas which are held regularly in conjunction with the Bell Park Markets.

The branch also holds regular craft mornings in their hall.

Ladies who come along always leave smiling.

To find out more contact Glenys Berry on 0429346864.

Twilight function

On the 15th of September at 5.30pm ladies are invited to attend a Twilight Function for the QCWA Capricornia Division.

This function will showcase the need for branches in the Rockhampton region.

Our association is moving forward and we would like to include ladies from all areas in our communities to be able to have the opportunity to join us, by encouraging women through fun and friendship.

If you would like to attend this function the RSVP is the 10th of September.

To find out more about the QCWA Capricornia Division, the branches and their functions, contact the Capricornia Division President Mrs Margaret Laughton on 0427020881 or email: capricorniadivision@qcwa.org.au