QCWA CATCH-UP: Turn to trusted group in times of crisis

DROUGHT, FLOOD, CYCLONE!

The women of the Queensland Country Women’s Association are there, but who hears about the disaster relief we do?

At the end of 2019, Queensland was beset by drought, then there were fires, then there were

floods.

During times of crisis, the QCWA has been a reliable and trusted source of support.

Our Public Rural Crisis Fund, established in 1990, helps Queensland women and families suffering from natural disasters or other crises.

Government and business donations are added to this fund for distribution directly to the affected local areas.

Every dollar raised by QCWA members goes directly to those in need.

Unlike as happens in many other charities, no funding is channelled off to administration or for office management by the QCWA volunteers.

One hundred per cent of all direct debit donations to the rural crisis fund goes to families in need.

We are currently assisting farmers and their families with household support in every part of

Queensland.

Help is in the form of providing grocery vouchers or store credit or paying a household bill such as for electricity or for a medical account.

What a great way to support regional communities, because the funding goes to the small businesses within the town, not to online or overseas goods providers.

Here is an example. In the aftermath of the Cyclone Marcia, most of Yeppoon was without power for from one to four weeks.

Anne (not her real name) posted a message on Facebook offering her washing machine to people who were experiencing hardship without one.

Naturally, many of her friends took up her offer of help.

Later, she was removing fallen trees from her rented house when a branch kicked up and broke her arm.

Cyclone Marcia Damage at Yeppoon.

Anne was a self-employed woman supporting three children. Her income came from making

things with her hands. Both hands.

She was unable to work with one arm broken.

Of course, when the power bill arrived, it was bigger than normal and Anne needed help.

An application to the QCWA saw her power bill paid, and additional funds provided to a nearby supermarket for groceries.

There are two types of support available from the QCWA.

One is for Natural Disasters such as flood, fire, cyclone or drought for financial support of up to $1000 per family/household.

The other is General financial hardship provides up to $500 per family/household.

To apply for support, you must use the correct application form, fill in all areas and provide

documentation per the instructions on the form which is available on the QCWA website.

https://www.qcwa.org.au/Public-Rural-Crisis-Fund

If you would like to make a donation – visit our website for options:

https://www.qcwa.org.au/Ways-To-Support

COMING UP IN SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

Country Kitchens is an important collaboration between the QCWA and the Queensland

Government.

Its purpose is to promote healthy food habits, not only within the fine cooks of the QCWA, but also to engage them in providing evidence-based nutrition information, healthy recipe

nutrient criteria and practical advice on cooking for family, friends and community.

It might be a display at the local markets, or a cooking demonstration or the recipes might be used at a QCWA event catering.

If you are interested in the program or would like to access healthy AND tasty

recipes, please look at the website https://www.qcwa.org.au/Country-Kitchens

Level 1 and 2 Training for Country Kitchens will be conducted at 9:30 – 11:30am on 10 October.

The training is online and is for QCWA members only. RSVP to Judy on 0418 744 553

Country Kitchens at the Markets.

Emu Park Branch will conduct training on two Japanese Crafts in October, and members of the public are invited to come and learn how to do Sashiko and Origami.

Sashiko is an embroidery technique. It is easy to learn, and very effective. Sashiko will be taught on 6 and 8 October, with materials provided for $10 and everyone takes their project home.

RSVP is required for Sashiko. Contact Fran 0439 567 886.

Origami paper folding is planned for 13 and 15 October. With materials, the cost is $4 to attend.

Visitors only need to come to one of the days offered to learn one of the techniques.

Craft, chat and friendship is back in full swing at the QCWA Hall every Tuesday and Thursday.

COVID protection is important to us and a safety plan is in place at the hall at 11 Hill Street, Emu Park. Everyone is welcome.

Mt Larcom Branch is busy applying for funding for a raised garden bed from the “Grow Good Gardens Grant”.

If successful, they will be growing herbs and vegetables for use in the Country

Kitchens program.

Their garden preparation working bee was held last week, before the weather got too hot.

The Walking Group continues on most days, with a 6am departure from the QCWA Hall, 4 King George Street, Mt Larcom. Do join us.

There is also a weekly craft day at the hall on Wednesday at 9.30AM. Do come, and bring your favourite thing to do.

Mt Morgan Branch is also promoting Country Kitchens in the community, and is working on a locally sourced cook book.

If you are interested in cooking or craft, the members are very keen to invite new people to the group.

Friendship and conversation with other women can be found in Mt Morgan within the QCWA. Talk to Arlene on 0428 457 461.

Yeppoon Seasiders Branch enjoyed a presentation at their last meeting about reducing household plastic waste.

Guest Speaker was Sabrina Burke from Minimal Waste CQ.

This is an issue that is especially important to the ladies from the coast, as evidence of plastic rubbish on the beach is a constant reminder that it is up to us to lower our plastic use.

Reduce consumption by buying foods that are not in styrene and plastic, reuse containers and recycle wherever possible.

Meetings are at St Ursula’s School at 6pm on the first Monday of each month, and Coffee Morning Catchups are on the third Saturday of each month. Talk to Ruth on 0450 178 129, if you would like to join in.