QCWA catch-up: Vital group marks major 98 year milestone

WHAT A remarkable achievement! Who would have thought that a meeting of the Brisbane Women’s Club on August 11, 1922 would have created an association that would be a guiding force and a very important factor in helping people.

Through adversity, advocacy, understanding, recommendations, resolutions to lobby for better conditions on roads, health and palliative care, compassion and friendship, the members of the Queensland Country Women’s Association have achieved so much.

Over the years, members have volunteered their time to raise funds for different projects. Branches built halls and opened the doors to their local communities.

State wide, we have a very valuable resource being our Public Rural Crisis Fund.

Since 2018, the Association has distributed millions of dollars in funding to families in both rural and regional areas that have been affected by man-made and natural disasters.

Today to help celebrate the QCWA’s 98th Birthday, Oak Tree Retirement Village at 155-157 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue welcomes you to attend a ‘Sconversation’.

This will commence at 10am. Bookings are essential – phone 0457794252.

In 1944 the QCWA Capricornia Division was formed.

This year it was decided that branches would take on change to highlight what we can do and to introduce more ladies to our history, our objectives and to extend the hand of friendship to others.

The Division and Handcraft Annual meetings were held in the Rocky Sports Club function room.

Well, what a delightful venue with plenty of seating.

The room was set up nicely with social distancing in place.

The QCWA state president Mrs Christine King and the Central Region state vice president Mrs Marina Taylor were in attendance.

On the July 28, the Division held a meet and greet to showcase what the association does and how ladies can benefit from being part of this amazing organisation.

On August 19 at the Rocky Sports Club the Division monthly meeting will be held.

This will be followed by the Division International Competitions.

This year’s focus is on Japan. Competition entries including schoolchildren sections will be on display along with the product of study being ‘sheep’.

We are looking at bringing our most important and amazing history since 1922 to the table and to see it move into the future with open eyes, opened minds and interacting with modern society.

There is room to combine the two which helps to strengthen both old and new concepts that are just as important today and in the future.

Thank you to our QCWA. founding state president Mrs Ruth Fairfax for her forward thinking. She once said to look for women’s friendship.

We are there for all women throughout the state of Queensland giving them the opportunity to come together and form lifelong friendships.

To showcase what we can do to help and to let them know they are not alone.

Our Division has nine branches which are Wandal Branch, Ambrose Branch, Mount Larcom Branch, Ridgelands Branch, Gracemere Branch, Mount Morgan Branch, Kalapa Branch, Emu Park Branch and the newly opened Yeppoon Seasiders Branch.

For the past 72 years, the Wandal Branch has been a vital part of the Wandal community.

Due to changes throughout society, the branch membership numbers have declined.

To keep the branch open it is vital that we find new members.

We are a caring, involved group of women who come together in friendship to support each other.

We are a sisterhood of women who need you to help us to secure the associations future – 100 years and beyond.

For more information contact the QCWA. Capricornia Division president Mrs Margaret Laughton on 0427020881.

*This is a contributed column by the QCWA.