QCWA luminaries visiting Yeppoon for conference

QUEENSLAND Country Women's Association members will be calling Yeppoon and other regional areas home from August 7-9 for their annual conference at Yeppoon Town Hall.

They will travel from outback rural and metropolitan areas including towns such as Emerald, Gympie, Nambour, Marlborough, Alton Downs, The Caves, Yeppoon, Emu Park, Mount Morgan, Moura, Gladstone, Monto, Proston, Bundaberg and Kingaroy.

There will also be branches represented as members from other areas often visit other region meetings.

QCWA state president Christine King will be in attendance along with central region vice-president Marina Taylor, state international officer Maria Keys and bouncing back program coordinator Meg Tremble.

The QCWA was formed in 1922 and in 2022 the association will celebrate 100 years of service to the people of Queensland.

Many important issues will be discussed and many of these will be on improving living conditions, education and health care.

Guest speakers attending the conference will include Dylan Webber from Webber Media IT, Sonia Ghiggioli the Barefoot Farmher, QCWA Country Kitchens facilitators Fiona Mackenzie and Rachael Belot, Kidney Health's Katherine Birse and Roxanne Hodda from Breast Screen Queensland.

The conference will be adorned with decorated bras that will be part of a workshop at the conference.

This is an opportunity for members and prospective members to come along even for one day and listen about the work the association does.

To end the conference, a bus tour of the local region is being organised to give attendees a chance to see what the area has to offer.

Everyone is welcome to come along and view the displays that have been created by the QCWA members of the central region.