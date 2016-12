UPDATE: A REPORTED house fire at a Koongal home this morning was a non-event.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to a Rhodes St home just after 9am, however the cause of the small fire was a pot on the stove.

9.15AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Koongal.

Crews are on their way to the property in Rhodes St.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the fire was located in the kitchen.