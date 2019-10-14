Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fires burn in central Queensland State Forrest
Fires burn in central Queensland State Forrest
News

QFES keeping eyes on CQ state forest fires

Jack Evans
14th Oct 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two fires are currently burning south of Blackwater are being observed by Queensland Fire Services as a severe fire danger warning approaches.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fires were not a concern at this stage and were being manages by parks and wildlife services as they are both burning close to state forest.

The first fire is at on Blackwater — Rolleston Rd, about 50km south of Blackwater.

The second is burning on the Dawson Highway near Dromedary.

A QFES spokesperson said this fire was burning in “completely inaccessible” terrain.

This fire too is currently under the control of parks and wildlife services.

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the same area tomorrow.

bushfire fires fire warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat

    Environment THE killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother and devoured it, as passengers watched in awe. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    'Bloody legend': Footy team rallies for lost husband

    premium_icon 'Bloody legend': Footy team rallies for lost husband

    News Mates of CQ man pay tribute to 'tough footy player'

    COURT: 40+ people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: 40+ people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today...

    RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    premium_icon RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

    Education Rockhampton’s richest school rakes in more than $89.2 million in three years and...