QFES keeping eyes on CQ state forest fires

Two fires are currently burning south of Blackwater are being observed by Queensland Fire Services as a severe fire danger warning approaches.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fires were not a concern at this stage and were being manages by parks and wildlife services as they are both burning close to state forest.

The first fire is at on Blackwater — Rolleston Rd, about 50km south of Blackwater.

The second is burning on the Dawson Highway near Dromedary.

A QFES spokesperson said this fire was burning in “completely inaccessible” terrain.

This fire too is currently under the control of parks and wildlife services.

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the same area tomorrow.