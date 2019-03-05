Menu
THANK YOU: Des Brown, Minister Craig Crawford, QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber, Member for Rockhampton Barry ORourke and Ron Girdler
THANK YOU: Des Brown, Minister Craig Crawford, QFES Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber, Member for Rockhampton Barry ORourke and Ron Girdler
QFES recognised as tireless heroes after 2018 fires

5th Mar 2019 7:05 PM
WHETHER they were on the front line battling catastrophic fires, or working behind the scenes to ensure the community was safe, the Minister for Fire and Emergency Services is thanking all the men and women who worked to protect the town and the community during the 2018 bushfires.

Speaking about the mammoth effort by all in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services during the the worst fires Queensland has seen in over a century, Minister Craig Crawford said every single person working during that time helped to save communities and lives.

"Never, ever, ever before in 160 years has Queensland endured a fire season like that, and a fire threat such as we saw back then,” he said.

"That very much challenged QFES, and it very much challenged the government and it meant that we really had to step up, and step up we certainly did.”

Minister Craig Crawford, QFES Assistant Commissioner praises local firefighters for their efforts during last year's evacuation
Minister Craig Crawford, QFES Assistant Commissioner praises local firefighters for their efforts during last year's evacuation

Mr Crawford is hosting a thank you BBQ for local QFES members and volunteers in Gracemere on Tuesday night and said it was important to show appreciation for the people who worked tirelessly to protect the community.

"I can't begin to thank everyone who helped out on that day,” he said.

"I was a fire fighter for 20 years in Victoria as a volunteer, and a paramedic for 15 years before I became a politician.

"So I know what it's like to be on the front line and I know what it is like to make that sacrifice. I want to be able to recognise and say thank you to them.

"I know without the experience, dedication and expertise of our emergency services it could have been much worse.”

