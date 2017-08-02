QFES rush to third Rockhampton house fire in 48 hours

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services investigators are probing what caused a fire at a north Rockhampton home overnight.

A QFES spokesman said crews responded to a Thomas St, Norman Gardens address just before 11.30pm following reports of a house fire.

"We had one unit attend and when we arrived on scene there was a fire at the rear of a house,” the spokesman said.

"It was actually out when we arrived; the owners managed to extinguish the fire before we got there.”

The spokesman said fire investigators had been requested to attend and would go over the scene today to establish what sparked the blaze.

The incident is the third house fire in the last two days, with two homes being destroyed by fire on Murray St early Monday morning and a home being damaged by fire in Berserker St, Frenchville on Monday night.

Arson is suspected for the Murray St and Berserker St blazes.

The QFES spokesman said crews also responded to a number of small vegetation fires overnight, including one on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.