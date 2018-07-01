QFES takes action to protect CQ town from arson attacks

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) will conduct hazard mitigation burns in the Mount Morgan area over the next two to three weeks.

Joseph Pope from QFES said they were working with the Department of Mines and Natural Resources and local land owners to conduct burns on both government and privately-owned land in the Mount Morgan area.

RELATED: Suspicious fires in the Mount Morgan area

QFES aims to mitigate the effects of wildfire on the town and its surrounding areas following a series of suspicious blazes.

Authorities are trying to prevent another fire like this one in 2014. Chris Ison ROK180914cfire3

They will create a plan each day of which area will be burned.

Their plan will vary on a daily basis which will depend on weather and wind conditions so residents are not affected by smoke.

QFES encourages everyone to be prepared for the bushfire season and to have a plan in place for their property.

Investigations into the recent grass fires in the Mount Morgan area remain ongoing.

A series of suspicious fires have taken place around the region in recent months across Struck Oil, Leyden's Hill, Bouldercombe, Port Curtis, Depot Hill and Gracemere.

If you see or hear of anyone suspicious behaviour or arson, report it to Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.