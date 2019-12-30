QLD and Feds negotiate compensation deal

The Queensland Government has made a formal request to the Federal Government for the same volunteer firefighter compensation package that was awarded to New South Wales Rural Fire Service members on Sunday.

Work appears to be underway but exactly when our firefighters can expect compensation remains unclear.

So to is it unclear whether our firefighters can expect the came packages as NSW.

A spokesman from the Premier’s office confirmed the request had been made seeking the same scheme as NSW.

The scheme saw NSW RFS volunteers given access to up to $6,000; tax free and non-means-tested.

The scheme means those who are self-employed, working for small or medium-sized businesses, and who had been called out for more than 10 days may have access to the funds before the end of January.

Each applicant can apply for up to $300 for each day they were out of work fighting fires.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement on Sunday, it was made clear that other states and territories were invited to apply for similar schemes.

Queensland RFS officials were quick to urge the State Government to make the request.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said a deal was in the works and both Federal and State governments were working “as quickly as possible” to get Queensland firefighters compensated.

She said the payments are likely to be made available through Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement but conceded it could take “some time” to establish an “appropriate payment mechanism.”

“Making payments through the DRFA framework also respects the primary role of state and territory governments in the administration of volunteer firefighting services,” she said.

Despite the Queensland government requesting the same compensation scheme as NSW and a push for a national scheme, a Federal Government spokesman said that may not be the case and the needs of each state will be assessed individually.

The Prime Minister’s office was asked how long a Queensland compensation deal may take but are yet to respond.