Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

16th Nov 2020 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM
Queensland will slam the border shut to the city of Adelaide as of 11.59pm tonight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the decision today, which will mean Adelaide will be declared a hot spot.

Anyone who arrives from Adelaide from tomorrow will have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine.

It will apply to anyone who has been in the city since Monday last week.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has urged any Queenslander who recently arrived from Adelaide to get tested and to isolate themselves.

Anyone from Adelaide who arrives into Queensland today will need get tested and quarantine for 14 days in accommodation of their choice.

The mandatory provisions will kick in from 11.59pm tonight.

It comes as four states imposed restrictions on South Australians after cases jumped from three to 17 overnight, with fears more could be infected. However, NSW will not close its borders.

Ms Palaszczuk tweeted earlier today warning travellers from Adelaide of possible restrictions.

 

"Anyone about to leave Adelaide should be advised we are assessing the COVID-19 outbreak and may place restrictions on travel, including mandatory quarantine on arrivals," she tweeted.

"More details will be announced shortly"

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said anyone arriving from South Australia at Melbourne airport would be interviewed and may be required to undergo a rapid test.

The Northern Territory has imposed a two week quarantine period, after Chief Minister Michael Gunner and Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie made the announcement while two flights from Adelaide to Darwin were still in the air.

In Tasmania, Premier Peter Gutwein has urged those considering travelling to Tasmania from South Australia to "defer their travel" until the SA cluster is "completely understood".

Mr Gutwein said those who have entered Tasmania from South Australia since Monday November 9 (about 900 people) will need to self isolate immediately either in their residence or in their hotel room until the government provided a further update this afternoon.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, passengers on a Sunday flight from Adelaide to Perth were taken aback after they were told they had to go into two weeks' quarantine on ­arrival, despite the West Australian government only hours earlier assuring South Australians they could enter the state without having to isolate.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said its health experts consulted with SA Health and ordered the changes immediately in light of the latest outbreak in SA.

South Australia is rushing to contain a new coronavirus cluster after cases jumped from just three to 17 overnight.

A Hungry Jacks worker and an aged care worker are among the new cases.

It comes after three people outside of hotel quarantine tested positive to the virus.

SA Health said an 80-year-old woman had tested positive after being treated at the Lyell McEwin Hospital in Adelaide's northern suburbs, it was revealed on Sunday.

Originally published as Qld borders set to close to SA over 'very dangerous' cluster

