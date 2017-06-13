Qld Budget 2017: Cyclone Debbie's damage revealed

THE true wrath of Cyclone Debbie has been revealed.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt told parliament the category 4 cyclone, which crossed the coast on March 28, shaved about $2 billion from the state's economic growth.

"Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie has hit our economy hard slowing growth to now be in line with the rest of the nation," Mr Pitt said.

"Coal, sugar, cattle and other exports have been impacted as well as localised tourism."



Cyclone Debbie aftermath in Airlie. Ferry Terminal on Shute Harbour torn to pieces. Picture: Alix Sweeney. Alix Sweeney

The budget detailed how the largest impacts were to coal exports was due to damaged rail lines, which included the Goonyella, Blackwater, Moura and Newlands networks.

Overall, the effects of these closures are estimated to result in a net loss of 10 million export tonnes in the June quarter of 2017, with about two thirds hard coking coal and the remainder thermal coal.

After comparing reports from similar events, such as Cyclone Ului in 2010, the treasurer expects losses in sugar exports to be about $300 million for the 2018 year.

Sorghum exports are also expected to be reduced by $37 million.

For tourism, Debbie is estimated to have caused a blow in the form of $150 million.

On average, overnight visitors spent an estimated $709 million in the Whitsunday region in 2016.

Key resorts, including Daydream and Hayman islands, will not be reopened until 2018.

Hamilton Island, however, has partially reopened already and will be fully reopened by August this year.