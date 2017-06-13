QLD Budget 2017: 3200 jobs on the way for CQ

HEALTH, law and order and infrastructure are the big winners for Rockhampton in this year's Queensland budget.

The State Government has committed $25m to the South Rockhampton Flood Levy, $1.3m to the Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Engagement Hub; and $9.4m for the Yeppoon foreshore redevelopment.



About $5m will be spent on the CBD redevelopment; $3m will go to the city's hospital expansion; and a further $6.8m will be spent on the hospital's new high voltage energy generator.

The Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion received $7.9m so it can house another 164 prisoners.

The permanent fire and rescue station and co-located Regional Firecom upgrade scored $2.9m and the city's courthouse expansion project has $5.8m.



Yepoon State High School will get $1.2m for its new hall and Rockhampton Special School has $2.5m to help pay for new classrooms.

The North Rockhampton Specialised Operations training facility received $1m while $2m will go towards the city's art gallery relocation.

About $5m has been set aside for the ongoing Capricorn Highway duplication project.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3200 jobs across Central Queensland in 2017-18.

