QLD budget set to assist Landry's plans to roll out CQ roads

CONSTRUCTION READY: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry can't wait to get stuck into some new road projects now that the Queensland Budget has made the funds available.

CONSTRUCTION READY: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry can't wait to get stuck into some new road projects now that the Queensland Budget has made the funds available. Leighton Smith

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry was optimistic when questioned about the local implications of Tuesday's State Budget.

She believed it would act as a catalyst to help get key stalled CQ road projects under way.

"There are state and federal projects there (in the budget) and I'm keen to see them move forward,” Ms Landry said.

"A lot of those projects, like on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere, the four lanes, we're very reliant on the state to move forward on those projects. We fund them, they supply the planning with [the Department of Transport and] Main Roads.”

Ms Landry also identified the North Rockhampton duplication plan for the Bruce Highway as another project that would stand to benefit.

"That's part of the big plan of doing a ring road down the track and having the third bridge up and going,” she said.

She expressed disappointment that parts of Western Queensland had missed out on desperately needed road funding.

"The Fitzroy Development Rd, we've only talked about it recently, there's a lot of accidents on that section of the r,” she said.

"The state have come back to us and said they've spent $4million on it. I've looked into that and yes, state and federal funding put $4 million into sections that were fixed up by the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding but areas like that have missed out.”

Thanks to the massive revenue boost from coal royalties, Ms Landry believed some of Queensland's west was deserving of greater State Government support.

"That's where the money's coming from, from the coal face, which I might say that treasurer never even mentioned and they certainly have missed out,” Ms Landry said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was "a bit rich” for the LNP to publicly lobby the State Government for road upgrades when the Turnbull Government refused to fund the Palaszczuk Government under the Beef Roads Program.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government submitted four projects for upgrades on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd for Beef Road funding to Canberra and the Turnbull Government did not commit one cent,” he said.

"Despite lack of interest from the Turnbull LNP government on the safety of this road, the Palaszczuk Labor Government has already invested $4 million and is still asking the Federal government to step up and fund their fair share.

"No-one listens to Michelle Landry in Canberra and Central Queensland is missing out as a result.”