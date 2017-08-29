26°
Qld burns: 40 bushfires across the state right now

Amber Hooker
| 29th Aug 2017 10:49 AM Updated: 11:01 AM
SHOALWATER ALIGHT: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade have been battling a blaze at Shoalwater Bay, which continues to burn for weeks.
SHOALWATER ALIGHT: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade have been battling a blaze at Shoalwater Bay, which continues to burn for weeks.

QUEENSLAND is ablaze right now, with 40 fires lighting up the state.

Eight of these are in Central Queensland, with some springing up overnight and another, in Byfield National Park, burning into its third week.

Fire warnings current in the Rockhampton Region, down to Gladstone, out to the Willows west of Emerald and up to Yeppoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have battled bushfires from the northern most tip of Queensland in Jardine River, stretching down to the south-east corner.

Below is a list of every fire in Queensland the QFES is currently aware of.

The emergency services has issued the following warning for every area affected by fire:

"There is a vegetation fire at this location.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

Further warnings are in place for more serious blazes including in Walligan (formerly known as Walliebum near Hervey Bay), where residents are warned to stay informed on the developing situation.

FIRES ACROSS THE CENTRAL QUEENSLAND REGION:

  • 642 Gentle Annie Rd, Ambrose (north-west of Gladstone)

Vegetation fire as at 9.10am Tuesday, August 29:

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Gentle Annie Rd, Epala Rd and Dundee Rd, Ambrose.

This fire broke out yesterday and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters are working to control the blaze and will be undertaking back burning operations in the area if required.

Residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response date: 28/8/2017, 3:29 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:25 AM

Three vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Byfield (north Of Yeppoon)

An inaccessible bushfire is expected to burn into its third week as authorities continue to monitor the blaze north of Yeppoon.

The Australian Defence Force, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQ Plantations are handling the fire, which initially sparked on August 14 in the Byfield National Park and Shoalwater Bay area.

It is expected to continue to burn for a number of days, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advise it does not pose a threat to nearby properties at this time.

There is a significant smoke haze in the area and residents in Byfield, Rockhampton and Yeppoon may be affected.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

  • Capricorn Hwy and Munns Rd, Gogango

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 7:37 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:27 AM

Four vehicles on scene, one en route

  • Closed Rd, Shoalwater

Vegetation fire

Response date: 19/8/2017, 3:44 PM

Last update: 24/8/2017, 9:15 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Five Rocks Accs, Stockyard

Response date: 19/8/2017, 4:21 PM

Last update: 26/8/2017, 7:40 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • Fitzroy Developmental Rd & Williamson Rd, Alsace (north-west of Duaringa)

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 8:09 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:29 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • Poison Creek Rd & Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 9:15 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:27 AM

Two vehicle on scene, none en route

  • 0 Medway St, Willows

Vegetation fire

Response date: 17/8/2017, 11:56 AM

Last update: 27/8/2017, 10:19 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

FIRES ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF QUEENSLAND:

  • 19 Moffett Ct, Agnes Water

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 8:28 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:29 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • 2495 - 2523 Shute Harbour Rd, Jubilee Pocket

Jubilee Pocket (Airlie Beach) - vegetation fire as at 5pm, Sat 26 Aug

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are continuing to monitor a large vegetation fire burning near Shute Harbour Road, Plantation Drive and Mount Whitsunday Drive, Jubilee Pocket.

The fire is burning within containment lines and is posing no threat to property at this time.

The fire is generating a lot of smoke in the area and residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response date: 25/8/2017, 10:16 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:22 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Upper Logan Rd & Seidenspinner Rd, Mount Barney

Vegetation fire

Response date: 18/8/2017, 6:18 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 8:27 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • Pettigrews Rd & Eastern Brk, Cooloola

Vegetation fire

Response date: 21/8/2017, 8:49 AM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 9:09 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Moss Accs, Aloomba

Vegetation fire

Response date: 22/8/2017, 6:25AM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 2:01 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Bamaga Rd, Jardine River

Vegetation fire

Response date: 23/8/2017, 3:15 PM

Last update: 25/8/2017, 9:45 AM

  • 185 - 231 Madill Rd, Tandur

Vegetation fire

No vehicles on scene, none en route

Response date: 24/8/2017, 3:26 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 10:33 AM

  • Old Esk Rd and Taromeo Rise, Taromeo

Vegetation fire

Response date: 25/8/2017, 3:47 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:22 AM

Two vehicles on scene, one en route

950 Sandy Creek Rd, Sandy Creek

Vegetation fire

Response date: 26/8/2017, 12:09 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:53 AM

Two vehicles en route, none on scene

4132 ARCADIA VALLEY SOUTH RD, Arcadia Valley

Vegetation fire

Response date: 26/8/2017, 5:55 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 7:27 AM -

One vehicle on scene, none en route

80 - 933 Churchill Mine Rd, Walliebum

Response date: 27/8/2017, 12:12 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:00 AM

Seven vehicles on scene, one en route

  • Walligan (formerly known as Walliebum near Hervey Bay)

READ | Rolling coverage as firefighter battle blaze near Hervey Bay

Bushfire as at 8.25am Tuesday, August 29

STAY INFORMED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Walligan.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 8.25am Tuesday 29 August, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Settlers Rd and Sunnyside Drive, Walligan. Firefighters are currently blackening out and strengthening control lines. There is no threat to property at this time.

People in the area may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Takura Fire Aerial
Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Takura Fire Aerial

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

  • Bells Creek Arterial Rd, Meridan Plains

Vegetation Fire

Response date: 27/8/2017, 1:26 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 3:03 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Bruce Hwy, Rungoo

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 8:03 AM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 8:54 PM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • 1540 Gaeta Rd, Gaeta

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 9:24 AM Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:11 AM

One vehicle en route, none on scene

  • Fassio Rd, Southedge

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 9:56 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:11 AM

No vehciles on scene, none en route

  • 3727 Lowmead Rd, Lowmead

Vegetation fire as at 7pm Monday, August 28

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Lowmead Road, Lowmead.

This fire broke out about 12pm yesterday and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines around the blaze and will continue to do so into the night.

The blaze continues to generate smoke in the area. Residents in Lowmead and surrounding areas may be affected by smoke and should close windows and doors.

Those with a respiratory condition should keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Response date: 28/8/2017, 12:05 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:21 AM

Three vehicles en route, none on scene

  • 567 Baker Rd, Mount Colliery

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 12:37 PM

29/8/2017, 8:59 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 247 Formosa Rd, Silkwood

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 1:04 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 1:08 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 1600 Cullendore Rd, Elbow Valley

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 1:11 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:30 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • 22 Blackgate Rd, Wooderson

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 3:07 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:34 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • Bruce Hwy, Damper Creek

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 4:08 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 7:22 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 246 - 439 Brandenburg Rd, Bald Knob

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 4:13 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 5:20 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 205 Nanango Tarong Rd, South Nanango

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 5:10 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:17 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 203 Nanango Tarong Rd, South Nanango

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 5:18 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:16 AM

One vehicle en route, none on scene

  • Kennedy Hwy, Forty Mile

Vegetation fire

Response date: 28/8/2017, 7:30 PM

last update: 29/8/2017, 12:50 AM

Four vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 60 James Byrne Rd, Highfields

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 8:19 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:24 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 1853 - 1893 Razorback Rd, Moongan

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 8:32 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:27 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • 71 John Rogers Rd, Mudgeeraba

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 8:37 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 8:41 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • Warrego Hwy, Helidon

Vegetation fire

Response date: 29/8/2017, 9:22 AM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 9:24 AM

One vehicle on scene, none en route

  • Fraser Island

Vegetation fire

Response date: 25/7/2017, 10:19 AM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 12:44 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 0 Ungowa Rd, Fraser Island

Vegetation fire

Response date: 18/8/2017, 12:51 PM

Last update: 28/8/2017, 12:44 PM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • North Arm Yandina Creek Rd & Toolborough Rd, Yandi

Vegetation fire

Response date: 9/8/2017, 4:02 PM

Last update: 29/8/2017, 7:40 AM

No vehicles on scene, none en route

  • 1365 Staines Rd, Chahpingah

Vegetation fire

No vehicles on scene, none en route

Response date: 16/8/2017, 9:26 AM

Late update: 24/8/2017, 12:06 PM

Topics:  bushfire bushfire season emergency fire fire safety qfes rural fire brigade

