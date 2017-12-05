Qld call-up for Grammar's cricketing young gun

Flynn Thomasson has been named in his first Queensland cricket team after impressing at the state under-15 schoolboys titles.

CRICKET: Rockhampton's Flynn Thomasson has earned his first Queensland cap after starring with the bat at the state under-15 schoolboys' championships on the Sunshine Coast.

The 14-year-old Rockhampton Grammar student, who was part of a strong Capricornia outfit, was the only player north of the Sunshine Coast to earn a Queensland call-up.

Thomasson scored 174 in his three stints at the crease before the final two days of play were washed out.

The talented No.3 batsman had his eye in from the get-go, playing a lead hand in Capricornia's thrilling one-wicket victory over reigning champions Met North on the opening day.

Thomasson produced an unbeaten 86, combining with No.11 Lachlan Gergits-Tett for a match-winning 46-run partnership.

Capricornia ended up fourth after scoring a big win over Peninsula and going down in a close one to eventual winners, Met West.

The Capricornia cricket team won two of its games. CONTRIBTED

Thomasson cannot wait to don the maroon for the first time at next year's national championships.

"It's pretty exciting. I've been part of the Queensland Cricket Academy but this is my first Queensland team,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to the experience and the opportunity to play at the next level and hopefully I can score some runs.”

Thomasson was in good form heading into the state championships.

"I got back-to-back 50s (in club cricket) so I was pretty happy with where my game was at and everything was feeling pretty solid,” he said.

Thomasson has had a memorable 2017.

He was in the RGS First XI who were crowned the North Queensland champions and qualified for the final of the Queensland T20 Cup open competition.

He celebrated his maiden century against Newington College on the school's biannual tour of Sydney, and he continues to be a force on the club scene for Grammar in both the under-16 and men's third division competitions.

Flynn Thomasson scored his maiden century on the Rockhampton Grammar School's Sydney tour earlier this year. RACHAEL MCDONALD

Thomasson loves every aspect of cricket, which he first started playing as a five-year-old in the Milo junior program.

He will have a demanding schedule over the next couple of months.

He and his Queensland teammates will play a series of trial games against the Papua New Guinea under-19s and some of Brisbane's leading First XI school teams in the countdown to February's nationals.

A week before his state duties, Thomasson will also play for the Central Queensland under-15s in the Queensland Junior Championships.

The talented teenager said he was happy with how his game was developing.

"I do like to think I've got more patience now than when I was younger.

"And I'm pretty happy with my batting technique,” he said.

Thomasson is a big fan of Australian players Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb and hopes to follow in their footsteps.

"I just need to continue being confident at the crease and running hard between wickets,” he said.

"My goal now is to keep progressing in cricket and hopefully I get to wear the baggy green one day.”