qld champions

REGIONAL THREAT: Giaan McDonald, Kaylin Norris and Alice Humphries are still buzzing after a successful weekend at the State Championships. JACK EVANS

GYMNASTICS: A talented team of Rockhampton gymnasts has returned home from the two-day Queensland championships in Brisbane with a bag full of medals and trophies.

Alice Humphries and Elish Cox competed in the Level 7 under 13s, Giaan McDonald in the Level 7 open, Brooke Bolger and Yasmine Kerr in Level 9, and Grace Humphries in level 10.

It was a history-making trip for the Rockhampton team with two gymnasts returning home overall winners.

For Alice Humphries, who has been doing gymnastics since she was seven, the event marked her first state outing as a senior competitor.

She said that after three competitions leading into the state championships she was confident she would perform well in Brisbane - and that she did.

Humphries took out first in beam, second in vault, second in floor and third in bars, which was enough to take out the overall top place in her division, making her the highest ranked level 7 gymnast in Queensland.

"I wasn't too nervous because I just pictured it the same as the other comps,” Humphries said.

"There were some people that I had already competed against in juniors.”

Humphries' performance was also enough to secure her selection in the Queensland Border challenge team, but other commitments mean she will be unable to take part.

McDonald was not so well prepared after spending the last four years perfecting her skills in tumbling.

However she did not disappoint in her return to gymnastics at state level.

McDonald bagged first place in beam, second in floor, fourth in vault and fourth in bars, which gave her overall first place in the level 7 open.

She was told to take up gymnastics to improve her coordination, but her most recent success means it has taken her much further.

She said she was "very surprised” she performed so well after only returning to gymnastics eight months ago.

When asked what her favourite area of gymnasts was, she answered vault and floor.

"Because I like tumbling, and this way I can mix it with gymnastics,” McDonald said.

Despite being crowned state champions McDonald and Humphries said they are treated no differently at the Rockhampton arena.

At the completion of the event, the Queensland team was named for the national Championships in Melbourne later this month.

Grace Humphries was selected in the prestigious national stream level 10 women's team.

The team's coach with Australian and state representative credentials of her own, Kaylin Norris, said she was blown away by how well the team performed in what is usually a metro-dominated competition.

"Rockhampton hasn't had a lot of competitive success in the senior divisions of gymnastics,” Norris said.

"Last year we took three gymnasts, and this year we took six to the competition.

"For us as a club, it's about getting better and better and also drawing more kids to the sport, and it's good to see them succeed in each competition we go in.”

Norris said it had been "a shock for other clubs in Queensland” to see a regional team performing so well.

"None of the other regional clubs are having the competitive success that we have had at state titles this year,” she said.

"We went up against a lot of Brisbane clubs that are quite successful and we held our own - that's something to be proud of.”

