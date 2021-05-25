Menu
Qld declares covid hotspot after Melbourne cluster grows

by Madura McCormack
25th May 2021 7:44 PM
Queensland will force travellers from a part of Melbourne into hotel quarantine or turn them away at the border after a cluster of coronavirus cases was detected.

Queensland Health on Tuesday evening declared the City of Whittlesea, in Melbourne's north, a covid-19 hot spot.

From 1am on Wednesday anyone arriving in Queensland who has been in the local government area since May 11 will be forced into hotel quarantine for two weeks unless they have a valid exemption.

A COVID-19 testing clinic at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington in the wake of a new cluster of cases. Picture: David Crosling
From 1am on Thursday, everyone arriving from Victoria will have to complete a border pass and anyone who has been in the City of Whittlesea since May 11 will be turned away at the border.

Queenslanders who attempt to come home will be put into hotel quarantine.

It comes on top of restrictions announced on Monday, in which anyone who has been in a declared venue of concern associated with the Victorian outbreak will be placed into hotel quarantine unless they have an exemption.


Dr Young said restrictions will also apply to the state's prisons, aged care facilities, disability accommodation services and hospitals.

"From 1am tomorrow (Wednesday May 26), anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne on or after 11 May cannot enter these facilities unless 14 days have passed since they were there," she said.

Exemptions can be requested on compassionate grounds.

Dr Young said Queensland will continue to monitor the situation.

"Acting quickly matters," she said.

"These situations are always evolving, but we know the next few days are critical in suppressing the risk of the virus spreading.

"Further restrictions may be required."

Originally published as Qld declares COVID hotspot after Melbourne cluster grows

