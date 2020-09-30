QLD ELECTION DEBATE: The services Mirani is lacking

WATER, cheaper electricity and ambulance stations are the major services lacking in the electorate of Mirani, the incumbent and political hopefuls say.

Earlier this evening, the Daily Mercury gave Mirani voters the chance to hear from the candidates going head to head for the October 31 state election.

Our live-streamed forum heard from Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, LNP candidate Tracie Newitt and NQ First candidate Jason Borg.

Each one of them was asked what services Mirani was lacking and how they hoped to change this.

Mr Andrew said water, cheap electricity and manufacturing jobs stood out to him.

“There needs to be more tariffs at night time where the people on the land can actually access that to do their water so that they don’t have as much evaporation,” he said.

“That will go miles towards making better crops and giving people that economic edge.”

Ms Newitt agreed action on water and power for Mirani farmers was needed, as well as support for manufacturing jobs.

Left to right: Shane Hamilton (ALP), Mirani MP Stephen Andrew (ONP), Tracie Newitt (LNP) and Jason Borg (NQ First).

>>> Watch the replay of the Mirani election debate here

But Mr Borg said residents were crying out for more ambulance stations closer to home.

“One of the big things I’ve found talking to people on the ground is our emergency services, especially ambulances, and that’s why I have pledged to try to get an ambulance service in the Pioneer Valley,” he said.

“We don’t have an ambulance service between Paget and Finch Hatton, which is a 63 kilometre stretch … We need something central around the Marian area.”

The Mercury and The Courier-Mail have partnered with Sky News and News Queensland's extensive network of regional titles to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across the state.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, Jason Borg (NQ First), moderator Rae Wilson and Tracie Newitt (LNP) during the live-streamed Mirani debate.

This coverage will continue in October with the following debates:

– Burdekin, Thursday October 8, 7.30pm (Moderator Melanie Whiting)

– Mackay, Thursday October 15, 6.30pm (Moderator Rae Wilson)

– Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a special debate in the key marginal seat of Whitsunday at noon on Thursday October 15.

Incumbent Jason Costigan holds the seat with just a 0.6 per cent margin after a 9.5 per cent swing against him at the 2017 election.

To ask a question at any of these debates, email rae.wilson@news.com.au