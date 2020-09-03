Qld election: Natural resources, mines power Mirani race

Left to right: Shane Hamilton (ALP), Mirani MP Stephen Andrew (ONP), Tracie Newitt (LNP) and Jason Borg (NQ First).

Left to right: Shane Hamilton (ALP), Mirani MP Stephen Andrew (ONP), Tracie Newitt (LNP) and Jason Borg (NQ First).

Mirani electorate fast facts

Incumbent: Stephen Andrew (ONP)

Margin: 8.6 per cent

Challengers: Shane Hamilton (ALP), Jason Borg (NQFirst) and Tracie Newitt (LNP)

MIRANI voters sent a clear message when they went to the polls at the last state election.

One Nation's Stephen Andrew secured victory with a swing of 8.6 per cent in 2017.

On election night, Mr Andrew said he believed the community wanted a change from well known Jim Pearce and Labor.

Mr Pearce had held the seat since 2015, and prior to that, it was a Country/National Party stronghold since 1947.

Once a traditionally rural seat, it has expanded to mining areas such as Mount Morgan and the Hay Point coal terminal.

The major centres in this electorate include Sarina and the Pioneer Valley.

Mr Andrew said supporting coal jobs, new mines and coal-fired power generation were his top priorities.

Views over the Pioneer Valley.

More stories:

Five minute survey to help shape QLD's future

Qld election 2020: Jobs and crime to dominate campaign

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

"While the LNP is co-funding Labor's Reef 2050 and water quality regulations, I will move to shift the billions of dollars from this farmer-bashing exercise to fund non-overlapping R & D with tangible outcomes," he said.

"I am also backing a restart of operations at Mount Morgan's gold mine and allowing industry affordable access to the energy being wasted from excess renewable generation during the day."

Labor candidate Shane Hamilton said the biggest issue for locals was job creation and security.

"I started as an apprentice tradie in the resources industry, so I know how important it is to young Queenslanders to have training opportunities available, especially here in Mirani," Mr Hamilton said.

"I want to continue the good work the Palaszczuk Labor Government has done in supporting our small businesses, our resources industry, agriculture and fast-tracking major road projects - all initiatives that create jobs for our locals."

At the Sarina Cattle sale from left Tony Dwyer and Paul Cooper from Landmark and Bryce Coben from Elders take bids. Picture: Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

NQ First candidate Jason Borg said this election would be fought on economic recovery.

"If successful, the new party that I am now part of will implement our $6 billion Real Royalties for Regions program, 12 times bigger than what the LNP gave us under Campbell Newman and it's strictly for job-creating projects in North, Far North and Central Queensland," Mr Borg said.

"NQ First has also committed $400 million for a new coal-fired power station at Collinsville to deliver cheaper power and water infrastructure.

"We'll also back our farmers by ripping up Labor's reef regulations, which is dear to my heart and that of my family."

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

LNP candidate Tracie Newitt said economic recovery and job security were her top priorities for Mirani.

"The LNP will deliver the Urannah Dam and Rookwood Weir because we know that water means jobs," Ms Newitt said.

"The LNP has an economic plan to supercharge the regions, unleash our industries and back the resources and agriculture industries. We will protect farmers' rights to manage their land responsibly.

"Farmers and families will be supported by reducing water prices for SunWater irrigators by almost 20 per cent and household power bills by $300 a year."