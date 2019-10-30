QLD fixtures not to be missed in 2020

With the announcement of the 2020 NRL draw we've run our eye over the must-see Queensland fixtures in the upcoming season.

The Queensland derby is on twice in the opening month. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

BRISBANE BRONCOS

FIVE GAMES THAT MATTER

Round 1 v Cowboys at North Queensland Stadium, Friday, March 13, 7.05pm

The Broncos have been chosen to launch Townsville's flash new $250 million stadium in what will be one of the biggest games of the year. Emotions will be running high when the Cowboys run out for the first time on their new ground, and the Broncos have the opportunity to spoil the party and put their horror finish to 2019 behind them.

Round 2 v Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, March 20, 7.05pm

Benny is back. Former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett returns to Brisbane for the second time as South Sydney coach. Bennett got the chocolates over Anthony Seibold this year in a thrilling game and the stage is set for another epic.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold again faces Wayne Bennett in Round 2. Picture: Darren England

Round 5 v Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, April 10, 7.55pm

The second Queensland derby of the year will arrive early and be played as a Good Friday blockbuster. A sellout is on the cards at Suncorp Stadium for what has developed into one of the NRL's great rivalries.

Round 7 v Eels at TIO Stadium, Friday, April 24, 7.55pm

The Broncos come up against Parramatta for the first time since their finals humiliation. The Eels smashed Brisbane 58-0 in last season's finals series, the biggest loss in NRL finals history. The match will be played in Darwin, which may help the Broncos erase some of those memories.

Round 25 v Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, September 4, 7.55pm

The final round of the season will see the Broncos host the defending premiers at Suncorp Stadium. The Broncos and Roosters have fought out some epic battles in recent years and this game could have ramifications for the impending finals series.

Taumalolo is ready to welcome Holmes home. Photo: Alix Sweeney

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

FIVE GAMES THAT MATTER

Round 1 v Broncos at North Queensland Stadium, Friday, March 13, 7.05pm

The Cowboys will kick off their 2020 campaign with a blockbuster Queensland derby against the Broncos, in a match both sides will be desperate to win following a poor finish to 2019.

Round 7 v Bulldogs at North Queensland Stadium, Saturday, April 25, 6pm

In the first time in more than a decade, North Queensland will host an Anzac Day clash in a nod to the region's proud military presence.

Round 8 v Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, May 2, 7.45pm

North Queensland's first clash against the defending premiers comes on Queensland soil during the NRL's Magic Round, in what could be a huge boost for the Cowboys side.

Round 10 v Sharks at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Saturday, May 16, 5.30pm

The Cowboys will play their first ever NRL match on the Sunshine Coast next year against southern rivals Cronulla - just in time for the Origin selection period to heat up.

Round 25 v Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, Friday, September 4, 6pm

The Cowboys don't have a great track record against the Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, so will be hoping they've cemented a finals spot before the last game of the season.

Justin Holbrook has a tough opening to his NRL campaign. Picture: Dave Howarth

GOLD COAST TITANS

FIVE GAMES THAT MATTER

Round 1 v Raiders at GIO Stadium, Friday, March 13, 5pm

The Titans will run out for the first time under new coach Justin Holbrook against last season's beaten grand finalists, Canberra, in the nation's capital. The trip to Canberra is one of the toughest in the competition and Holbrook can kick off his tenure on a positive note if the Titans notch a victory against the Raiders.

Round 3 v Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday, March 29, 5.15pm

The Titans have an historically poor record against their big brother Broncos and were thumped 34-12 in the corresponding clash last season. Hosting the Broncos on the Gold Coast is traditionally one of the biggest games of the year for the Titans and they will be looking to make a statement early in the year.

The Titans are looking to recover after a brutal season. Picture: Regi Varghese

Round 4 v Roosters at the SCG, Sunday, April 5, 6.15pm

Holbrook will lead the Titans out against the club that helped shape his coaching career. The Titans will tackle the reigning premiers at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground and will be up against the odds.

Round 10 v Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday, May 16, 3pm

The Warriors' annual trip to the Gold Coast is always a highlight. The Cbus Super Stadium precinct resembles "west Auckland" given New Zealand's strong support on the Gold Coast, and the visitors generally put on a good show, having an excellent record against the Titans.

Round 17 v Storm at Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday, July 11, 3pm

Shapes as Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith's final appearance in Queensland. Smith has been one of Queensland's greatest ever products and Gold Coast fans will get the chance to farewell him late in the season.