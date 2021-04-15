Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The leading players in Queensland’s video gaming industry want a share of lucrative incentives given to the state’s film sector.
The leading players in Queensland’s video gaming industry want a share of lucrative incentives given to the state’s film sector.
Business

Gaming bosses want share of film incentives

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Apr 2021 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland's video gaming bosses are pleading for the State Government to extend a crucial incentive scheme to the industry to protect jobs and help place Brisbane on the map.

The industry wants access to the Post-Production, Digital and Visual Effects scheme which is currently offered to the state's lucrative film sector.

Interactive Games and Entertainment Association CEO Ron Curry said people wanted to live and work in Australia, but the opportunities didn't exist because the support wasn't there.

"We'd love to see more government support for the industry here (Queensland) so we can compete on a level playing field with other jurisdictions," he said.

"Without some sort of support to bring them in line with other states, we fear the industry will continue to shrink."

There are 162 jobs in Queensland's video games development industry, with the Sunshine State representing 13 per cent of the Australian market.

Gameloft Australia, which developed the game Ballistic Baseball in Brisbane which has been in Apple Arcade's top 20 for more than a year now, pointed to Victoria and South Australia introducing the scheme for the sector last year.

Studio manager Dylan Miklashek said extending the scheme would mean the industry could be competitive with international and local developers.

He said he didn't want other states to get the "jump" on Queensland.

A government spokeswoman said the government recognised the growing opportunities in the sector and its potential to create jobs.

"The Queensland Government and Screen Queensland is open to working with the industry stakeholders to consider how best to continue to support its growth," she said.

Originally published as Qld gaming bosses want share of film incentives

film industry gaming jobs

Just In

    Qantas boss’ vaccine fear

    Qantas boss’ vaccine fear
    • 15th Apr 2021 1:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        News The Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed six potential solutions for the drought-stricken town. Here is what has been proposed.

        • 15th Apr 2021 2:02 PM
        DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Premium Content DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Crime A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to...

        Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        Premium Content Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        News After a surge of donations during the COVID pandemic, Central Queensland Vinnies...

        Plans for new rural supplies store at Gracemere

        Premium Content Plans for new rural supplies store at Gracemere

        Rural The facility would sell a range of animal health, crop and pasture protection...