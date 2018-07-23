QLD Gov boosts funding for international education industry

VALUABLE VISITORS: International students Jenny Bathke, (left), and Lucas Martin at Central Queensland University's Rockhampton campus for day one of orientation in 2011.

THE international education industry is a lucrative market and the Queensland Government is seeking to capitalise upon it with a new campaign.

Earlier this month, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke announced funding for an innovative new Study Rockhampton campaign to capitalise on rapid growth in the international education industry.

Mr O'Rourke said as part of a joint initiative with Rockhampton Regional Council, Study Rockhampton would receive a $10,000 grant to better market Rockhampton to prospective students.

"International education generates about $7 million for our economy each year. But we know that by better marketing our town to the rest of the world, this figure will only grow in the future,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"More visitors than ever before are visiting Rockhampton to see what we have to offer. We also have some of the best education institutions in the country - it makes sense.

"That's why we're investing in Study Rockhampton. We're making sure Study Rockhampton has the funding it needs to grow our international education sector in years to come.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister and Ministerial Champion for International Education Kate Jones said the funding for Study Rockhampton announced today was part of a wider Study Queensland campaign.

Ms Jones said Study Queensland's 'Start here. Go anywhere' campaign was devised after months of market research to discover what motivates students to choose Queensland above other states.

USQ international students Samikshya Paudel and Nisha Thapa moved to Australia from Nepal to study nursing in Queensland.

"More students from across the globe are choosing to travel to Queensland every year and our international education industry has grown by around 12 per cent in the last year,” Ms Jones said

"But we know we can do more to support the student experience and ensure sustained growth in the future. This campaign is all about capitalising on our great foundation to increase our share of the international education market.

"International education currently supports around 19,000 jobs across the state. With this new campaign, we hope to grow this industry to support an extra 6800 jobs by 2026.

"That's why we're investing more than $25 million in this space to grow our international education sector.”