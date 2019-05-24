Menu
TOURISM FOCUS: Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga look forward to see GKI's tourism infrastructure boosted by a connection to mainland power and water.
Qld Government gives GKI and Browne Park stadium updates

Leighton Smith
24th May 2019 12:01 AM
QUEENSLAND'S Tourism Minister Kate Jones said despite the federal election result, they were forging ahead with plans to connect power and water to Great Keppel Island.

"However, as has been reported, only Federal Labor committed to funding this project,” Ms Jones said.

"I'd be happy to sit down with Michelle Landry and talk to her about the benefits of this project, given the Mayor Bill Ludwig is right behind it. It would be great to see all levels of government get behind this for the local community.”

A spokesperson said they were committed to working with the private sector to deliver tourism infrastructure, like Browne Park Stadium.

"We reaffirm our commitment that we will release our feasibility study for a major upgrade to Browne Park soon. We would love to see a Browne Park upgraded as part of the NAIF,” they said.

