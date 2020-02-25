Qld Governor impressed with CQ’s disaster recovery

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Members of the Emergency Services Jarath Cobcroft, Jenni Cousens, Bradley Lambourne, Cameron Barwick, Michael Muir, and Kelly Hanlen welcomed the visit of Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey AC (centre).

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Members of the Emergency Services Jarath Cobcroft, Jenni Cousens, Bradley Lambourne, Cameron Barwick, Michael Muir, and Kelly Hanlen welcomed the visit of Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey AC (centre).

LIKE many around the world, Queensland’s Governor Paul de Jersey was horrified watching the media coverage for Capricornia’s bushfire disasters.

Wanting to offer his thanks and support to impacted locals and dedicated emergency services personnel, he made visiting our region a priority.

As Queensland’s representative for Australia’s head of state Queen Elizabeth, Mr de Jersey said her majesty was concerned for the plight of Central Queenslanders who had endured a succession of natural disasters over recent years including cyclones, floods and bushfires.

“The Queen is very interested in the condition of Queensland and Queenslanders,” Mr de Jersey said.

“The purpose of my visit was to meet people who suffered from the recent bushfires in November and to thank the emergency services workers.

“As it emerged, I had the opportunity to thank businesses also which generously supported people impacted by the fires with time off work and financial assistance - I was very pleased to hear about that.”

After lending his ear to the Capricorn Coast’s bushfire victims on Monday, hearing of their struggles and efforts to rebuild, he attended Rockhampton Regional Council chambers yesterday where he was briefed at the Local Disaster Management Centre.

It was there that he heard from QFES Acting Inspector Bradley Lambourne and other emergency personnel about how the Rockhampton region had responded to natural ­disasters like the Mount ­Archer bushfire, which burnt for a week in September, threatening numerous properties.

The governor then addressed a special morning tea at Headricks Lane where he was able to meet local politicians, community groups and personally thank emergency service workers for their efforts over the summer.

“It was very important for me to thank the firefighters and emergency services workers, including the police, for their dedication and courage,” he said.

“The reality is that the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton have had more than their fair share of natural disasters over recent years and have really been tested beyond the limit.”

The interesting thing Mr de Jersey found was that people were very quick to “move forward uncomplainingly into the recovery phase” with impressive resilience.

“I must say that both councils have shown great leadership in assisting people through their plight,” he said.