QLD govt awards child care centre high rating for fifth time

THIS month, Skippy's Early Learning Centre in Frenchville was awarded a rating of "Exceeding National Quality Standards” by the Queensland Department of Education.

The locally owned and managed centre was awarded the coveted rating for the fifth consecutive year after a rigorous process of assessment.

The Australian Government recognises that children who participate in quality early childhood education have improved school results and are more likely to complete Year 12, and have committed $453.1 million in the 2019-2020 Budget to extend the Universal Access to Early Childhood Education until the end of 2020.

This commitment is supported by the National Quality Framework which includes a regulation, assessment and rating system that helps families make informed choices about which service is best for their child.

Having access to a centre with a consistent "Exceeding” rating is highly advantageous.

"The quality of the service is a key factor in meeting the desired long term outcomes, and the government recognises this through its assessment and rating program,” explained Penny Farrell from Skippy's.

Skippy's is one of the few remaining childcare centres in the area that is locally owned and managed.

"Our understanding of the community's needs enables us to deliver on the standards in a way that is meaningful and relevant to our families,” Penny said.

"The key to our success is our first-class team of Early Childhood Educators.

"We have low staff turnover, highly engaged people, and we invest heavily in professional development, ensuring that our educators are strongly positioned to meet and exceed the required standards,” Penny said.

"We have priority budgeting for new resources, toys and equipment and we are continually looking for ways to innovate our service to our families, for example through our Nature Play Days and Japanese Language program.”