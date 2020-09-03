Qld Govt responds to $50M CQUni request for new TAFE

TAFE PLAN: Fourth year apprentices Tim Borg and Shawn Ingram meet with CQUni Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp and Mayor Margaret Strelow on the Canning St campus to hear about plans to build a Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

TAFE PLAN: Fourth year apprentices Tim Borg and Shawn Ingram meet with CQUni Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp and Mayor Margaret Strelow on the Canning St campus to hear about plans to build a Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence.

THE Queensland Government has responded to CQUniversity’s call to commit to funding its proposed $49.8 million Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence project in advance of the upcoming State Election.

Given that CQUniversity was a private company requesting tax payers fully fund the venture, there were concerns about using public investment to build infrastructure that would not be owned by Queenslanders.

This differed from TAFE Queensland as the Queensland Government owned 100 per cent of the facilities.

Flanked by Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow and business leaders, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Klomp said yesterday the project would involve building a new, state-of-the-art TAFE training facility at CQUniversity’s Rockhampton North campus, freeing up the Canning St site for potential health and residential use.

He said the plan would turbocharge skills and training in the Rockhampton region, and drive future employment opportunities including more than 350 jobs during the construction phase, 300 long-term jobs, resulting in a 48 per cent growth in TAFE students over the next 10 years.

Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp, Adnought Sheet Metal's Greg Adams and Mayor Margaret Strelow call on the State Government to fund a new Centre for Excellence on the North Rockhampton CQUni campus

“The idea of bringing together CQUniversity’s Rockhampton TAFE and university operations within a single campus has been a major infrastructure priority since the CQU-CQ TAFE merger in 2014,” Dr Klomp told the Morning Bulletin today.

“The Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence represents our final vision for this critical project.”

He said CQUniversity had been working with the Queensland Government over the past 18 months on infrastructure plans.

“Renewing our Rockhampton TAFE facilities, and merging our local TAFE and university operations on one site, have been identified as top priorities in the State Government’s Central Queensland TAFE Infrastructure Plan.”

Shannon Fentiman, Minister for Training and Skills Development applauded CQUniversity’s ongoing commitment to providing quality vocational education and training in Central Queensland.

“As a dual-sector provider, CQUniversity has ensured people in Rockhampton can access government-subsidised training, including free TAFE and free apprenticeships for under 21 year-olds,” Ms Fentiman said.

MANUFACTURING SUPPORT: Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga during a recent visit to Greg Adams and the team at Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications.

“I am aware that the CQ TAFE Centre of Excellence project is critical for CQUniversity. My department has been working closely with CQU and provided the funding for the first development options.

“We are committed to continue assisting CQUniversity to develop a more detailed proposal.”

She said her government was dedicated to ensuring all Queenslanders got the cutting-edge training they needed in world-class facilities, hence why it had invested more than $100 million in refurbishing TAFE campuses across the state.

It is understood that a business case would be required to ensure the numbers stacked up before the government handed over the requested $50 million.

Dr Klomp didn’t answer the Morning Bulletin’s questions about whether a business case was in the works or completed.

CQU Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

“Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development, including the Rockhampton Regional Council, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and other community stakeholders,” Dr Klomp said.

“As a result of this session, an independent assessment of options, (worth $200,000) funded by the Queensland Government, was completed in December 2019.

“This identified the CQ TAFE Centre of Excellence proposal to be the best option and value for money. We stand ready and waiting to deliver whatever the State Government needs to affirm its commitment to this project.”

He addressed concerns about a private entity seeking 100 per cent tax payer funding for their project.

“CQUniversity is a public university and the public provider of TAFE in the Central Queensland region,” he said.

“We are one of only two public providers of TAFE in Queensland, the other being TAFE Queensland.

“CQUniversity has a written agreement with the State Government that it is eligible to apply for infrastructure funding as required.

“The CQ TAFE Centre of Excellence will be public TAFE infrastructure and that is why we’re calling on the State Government to fund this critical project.”

Between 2019 and 2021, he said the State Government had committed at least $140 million to infrastructure projects across TAFE in Queensland, to revitalise TAFE facilities across the state.

“Apart from isolated projects in Cairns and Townsville, all of this funding has gone to South East Queensland,” he said.

Central Queensland University Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said The idea of bringing together CQUniversity’s Rockhampton TAFE and university operations within a single campus has been a major infrastructure priority since 2014. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Central Queensland deserves its fair share of State Government investment to ensure a strong future for TAFE in the region.

“Frankly, our CQ employers, apprentices, trainees and future students deserve better. The CQ TAFE Centre of Excellence represents a chance for Government to make good on its commitment to this region.”

As a university, CQU also receives federal funding for the development of its campuses, including the delivery of facilities.

It is unclear whether it could apply for federal funding in this circumstance.

As to the future of the South Rockhampton campus on Canning St, Dr Klomp said CQUniversity was exploring a number of ways the site could be best used for wider community benefit, once the CQ TAFE Centre of Excellence was completed.

“Among the ideas floated is a potential expansion of the Rockhampton health precinct given the campus’s proximity to the Base Hospital,” he said.

“Any such use cases are subject to further discussion with the State Government, Council, CQ Hospital and Health Service and other stakeholders.”

As the public provider of TAFE in the Capricornia region, CQUniversity requires a new TAFE training facility to: