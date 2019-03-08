Menu
Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham says the Queensland Government is on the right track towards lowering power prices.
Qld gov't responds to Nationals MPs' blame on power prices

Leighton Smith
8th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
QUEENSLAND'S Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham responded to the rebel National MPs allegations that the state government was responsible for higher power prices.

He said electricity prices in CQ were set to fall for the second year in a row compared to a 43 per cent increase under the state LNP.

"Queensland has the lowest electricity prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a steady transition to our 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030,” Dr Lynham said.

"A typical Rockhampton household power bill is lower than for a household in the Federal Energy Minister's electorate or the Deputy Prime Minister's electorate. The Palaszczuk Government has achieved this through clear, consistent energy policy, drawing billions of dollars in investment in new renewable generation.

"And we have achieved this because we own our electricity assets: the poles and wires and power stations that the Member for Capricornia wants to privatise with her "big stick” legislation.”

He said her plan would lead to higher electricity bills and the loss of our electricity assets to private owners.

"The Palaszczuk Government invests the dividends from Queenslanders' electricity assets back into putting downward pressure on electricity bills. That includes almost $500,000 this year to subsidise regional electricity bills to put them on a par with south-east Queensland,” he said

"The Morrison Government offers nothing but chaos and confusion on energy policy. Queenslanders have voted at two state elections to keep their electricity assets publicly-owned.”

