Qld govt starts study into power, water connections on GKI

AS THE March deadline for action on the Great Keppel Island resort development looms, CQ people are becoming increasingly impatient for visible progress.

The Morning Bulletin has reached out several times to the developers of the resort over the past couple of weeks for a post-election update on how they planned to proceed in the absence of a casino licence.

The response given was that Tower Holdings was working with the Queensland Government on an alternative project.

Tower Holdings CEO Anthony Aiossa and Tower Holdings Chair Terry Agnew have been working to get the GKI redevelopment up and running for the past 10 years. Trish Bowman

They were unwilling to provide greater detail as to what that could look like, but it is understood that it would be a scaled down development.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said last month everyone wanted to see tourism grow on the Capricorn Coast.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones announcing $25 million to revitalise Great Keppel Island. Trish Bowman

"That's why we made a $25 million election commitment to help rejuvenate Great Keppel Island and make it a more attractive place for private sector investment,” Ms Jones said.

"I have already sent my Director-General to meet with Livingstone Shire Council and tourism operators in the region as we begin to scope this project to deliver a power and water solution for GKI.

She welcomed opposition leader Bill Shorten's plan to support tourism investment in places like Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast through the proposed $1 billion Northern Australia Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Yesterday, a Queensland Government spokesman from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy provided greater clarity regarding their approach to the development, saying they were committed to ensuring GKI realises its potential as a tourism destination.

"DNRME has continued to work with the current leaseholder, GKI Resort Pty Ltd, so it can commence redevelopment of the resort on Great Keppel Island,” the spokesman said.

The view of the ocean from the Tropical Vibes hut on Great Keppel Island. Contributed

"The first and most important step in rejuvenating the island is to provide reliable connections to both water and power.

"Senior government officials have already travelled to Great Keppel Island to start a scoping study that will inform us about how best to proceed with this project.”

The spokesman said in 2014, when the lease was finalised, the developers agreed to start work by September 2017.

"The project has all the required Local, State and Federal Government approvals,” he said.

"It is now time for GKI Resort to demonstrate its commitment to the community, progress the redevelopment and deliver on the jobs its been promising CQ for years.

"Tower Holdings has been on the record multiple times saying it does not need a casino licence to proceed.”