QLD grazier undeterred by low rainfall in 2018

Longreach grazier James Walker has hatched a plan to establish the Outback Yacht Club on his property. ABC Western Qld: Blythe Moore

WITH the 2019 forecast showing increasingly dry conditions, Longreach Grazier James Walker is making the most of the rain he did get in 2018.

Aside from 5mm on Sunday, the last rainfall Mr Walker had was the week before Christmas, when an unexpected downpour saw 40mm fall on this Longreach property, Camden Park Station.

"It was an isolated cell and around us didn't get any rain, but we were just really lucky to get a huge unexpected downpour,” he said.

"It was great but it didn't really go too far it just sort of went into the cracks and didn't quite fill them, but it was nice too see.”

After receiving 204mm in the last 12 months, one of the lowest on record since 2002's 106.8mm, Mr Walker said that while he is hoping for more rain, he has to be practical and work as if it isn't coming.

"For this season, and particularly in Longreach, the forecast isn't great,” he said.

"All the models are suggesting that we won't get any decent rain, but what can happen is we could get isolated showers and thunderstorms.

"If you are lucky enough to get under one of those it's sort of like landing your number on the roulette table.

"You make every preparation if it is going to rain, but we're not really expecting it.”

In an effort to diversify his business, Mr Walker opened a $29 million, 17MW solar farm in May 2018.

He said the solar farm, along with the tourism business on the station which saw 4000 visitors last year, will be the main focus this season.

"We are looking instead to the solar farm and the tourism to be the main source of income this season,” he said.

"We had 4000 people come through last year, and the solar farm is going quite well and is generating all our power.

"We are also doing a fair bit with AgriHive, an online software program which is keeping us quite busy.”

Making the most of the dry conditions, Mr Walker says he has been using the dry period to strengthen the farm.

"At the moment all we are doing here is just some capital development, putting up pipelines and fences, and getting all the finances ready when the season does break,” he said.

Finding the positives in a five year drought may not seem like an easy task, but if there is one, Mr Walker seems to have found it.

"The drought has been good because it has given us the time to do these sorts of things,” he said.

"We could have sat here and done nothing but we are just more inclined to get going,” Mr Walker said.