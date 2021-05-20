Menu
Qld hairdresser refuses vaccinated customers

20th May 2021 6:43 AM

 

A Gold Coast hairdressing salon has announced it will not take bookings from vaccinated customers due to "unknown health effects of the mRNA vaccine".

The Khemia HI Vibe Frequency salon made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the decision was made "for the Health and safety of our Staff and Clients."

The business owner, Yazmina Jade Adler, said in an Instagram video she'd been inundated with requests for new bookings after making the announcement.

"When you're in your truth and your follow your heart incredible things will unfold," she said.

Yazmina has previously claimed she cured her period pain with a ritual meditation that included rubbing menstrual blood on her face.

The business has asked anyone who has had a COVID vaccination to notify them before making a booking.

"The unknown health effects of the mRNA vaccine are not covered by our public liability insurance," the salon wrote on Facebook.

They said they'd taken into consideration the "1000s of reported side effects this shot has shown so far".

"We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience to you.

"However the safety of our Staff and existing clients is our priority."

The business said it will re-evaluate the policy in 2023 "when clinical trails of the experimental injection are completed".

