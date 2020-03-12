QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

QUEENSLAND Health today refuted claims there were two cases of people with coronavirus (COVID-19) in isolation at Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Health spokesman said there were no cases in Rockhampton as of 3.30pm Thursday but another seven new cases had been confirmed elsewhere in the state.

The Morning Bulletin was contacted by three different people today claiming “reliable sources” had informed them that there were two COVID-19 cases at Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Health said there was no evidence provided to them of any Rockhampton cases.

However, there may be some confusion about patients being tested for the virus but QH would not comment about this other than saying daily testing is being carried out on people with symptoms across the state.

At 3.30pm Queenskand Health issued a list of the seven new cases.

Details of the cases are:

1. A 19-year-old male from the Brisbane region with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in The Prince Charles Hospital in a stable condition. He is a close contact of the 22-year-old male university student, confirmed as a case of COVID-19, 10 March 2020.

2. 37-year-old male from the Brisbane region with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in The Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. He had recently returned from travel in Geneva, Switzerland and through Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

3. 63-year-old male with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in the Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

He had recently returned from travel in the United States of America and recently arrived on the Gold Coast.

4. 64-year-old female with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in the Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition. She had recently returned from travel in the United States of America and is a travelling companion of the third confirmed case.

5. 40-year-old male from the Brisbane region with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in The Prince Charles Hospital in a stable condition. He had recently returned from travel in the United Kingdom.

6. 24-year-old male from Brisbane region with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition. He had recently returned from travel in the United States of America.

7. 56-year-old female from the Brisbane region with confirmed COVID-19 is in isolation in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. She had recently returned from travel in Indonesia.

QH said tracing was underway for these seven new cases, in addition to the previously confirmed cases.

“We will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

“A total of twenty-seven people in Queensland have been confirmed with COVID-19, including three people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

“Please call ahead to the GP surgery or hospital and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

“Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick.

Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or find up-to-date reliable information on our website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.