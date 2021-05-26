Government tight-lipped on potential Gympie vaccine hub

Queensland Health declined to answer questions about when Gympie region residents can expect a local vaccine centre to be opened.

The State Government remains tight-lipped on the status of a potential COVID-19 vaccination hub for the Gympie region, despite announcing on Monday that 14 community-cased hubs across Queensland would open by the end of July.

A joint statement from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath released on Monday revealed four community-based vaccine locations have already been stood up across the Wide Bay and Mackay regions.

14 community-based vaccine hubs will be open across Queensland by the end of July, according to the State Government. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The Central Queensland University City Campus at Mackay, Bundaberg TAFE, Hervey Bay TAFE and Maryborough City Hall have been established as community hubs.

The statement said three more hubs will be stood up across southeast Queensland in the coming weeks, and another seven will "progressively be opened".

Additional locations for the vaccine hubs still to be opened were not specified in the statement.

It's understood the Gympie Civic Centre in Mellor St is the preferred site for the region's vaccine hub, with more than 50,000 people across the region expected to have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this year.

The Gympie Showgrounds have also reportedly been considered as a potential hub site, but questions linger about the finer details of the state's plan for the Gympie region.

The Gympie Times has asked Queensland Health for clarification on whether the Gympie region was one of the 14 hubs to open by July's end, or to provide an alternative time frame in which residents could expect a hub to open.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman declined to answer those questions.

Last week it was revealed just 291 people had been given a COVID vaccine at Gympie Hospital, out of almost 16,000 jabs administered within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service district.

Originally published as Qld Health tight-lipped on potential Gympie vaccine hub