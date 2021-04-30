Menu
Queensland has introduced an extremely strict new coronavirus rule that could have huge implications for people who have left the state.
Health

Queensland introduces harsh new COVID-19 rule

by Frances Vinall
30th Apr 2021 5:21 PM

Anyone in Queensland who has visited an exposure site in another state must go into quarantine for 14 days, the state's chief health officer Jeannette Young announced on Friday.

The extreme move was made "to protect the health and safety of Queensland residents, and interstate travellers that come into Queensland", she said.

The new directive means:

  • If you are entering Queensland and have been to an interstate exposure venue during the specified exposure period, you will be directed to quarantine for 14 days in government arranged accommodation.
  • If you are already in Queensland and have been to an interstate exposure venue during the specified exposure period, you must call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and explain your situation. You must immediately travel by private transport directly to your home or accommodation and quarantine until you receive further instructions from Queensland Health.

All people are encouraged to monitor the Queensland Health interstate exposure venue lists for 14 days after they arrive in the state to ensure no new venues have been added. This includes venues in New Zealand.

Interstate exposure sites are listed on each state health website and include several restaurants in Western Australia, Terminal 1 of Melbourne Airport, and a Bunnings and a food court in Auckland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government has issued a new directive. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government has issued a new directive. Picture: NCA NewsWire / John Gass

Dr Young said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested straight away.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell"

"As we've seen over the past couple of weeks, we're still in this pandemic and we can't be complacent."

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system" she said.

 

Originally published as Qld introduces harsh new COVID-19 rule

