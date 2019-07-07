Qld jockey redeems himself in Rocky Cup after Newmarket loss

Silvera (Brad Stewart) wins the Rocky Cup on a heavy track in the slowest ever recorded time of 1Min:44.41 seconds almost 11 seconds outside the Cup record time.

WHAT a difference 24 hours can make as no doubt three times Rockhampton Cup winning jockey, Brisbane's Brad Stewart would attest.

On Saturday at a weather beaten Callaghan Park racecourse that had miraculously absorbed 40mls of rain over the previous 48 hours, Stewart was at his brilliant best winning the $150,000 Rockhampton Cup (1600m) aboard favourite Silvera ($4.40).

In a slogging finish, the Tony Gollan Brisbane trained High Chaparall (IRE) grey gelding Silvera, finished the strongest of the 16 mud splattered runners to win by 1.25 lengths from David Vandyke's Sunshine Coast visitor Savwell(NZ) (Brad Pengelly, $11.00).

With Brisbane's Anderson/Heathcote Racing's Cool Chap (Dale Smith, $8.50) close-up third just ahead and Darryl Hansen's Balboa Rocks fourth, it meant the visitors snared $135,000 of the Cups allocated prize pool of $150,000.

Stewart had endured a horror Newmarket Day on Friday not only when his mounts performed below expectations but through the indignation of a spectacular albeit harmless race fall before salt was rubbed into his wounds with an unrelated 13 days careless race riding suspension.

A gifted professional jockey with a high profile respect recognised Australia wide in racing circles, Stewart coolly responded in the best possible way on Saturday with a Rocky Cup winner.

Brad first won the same race on another grey, Gold Coast trainer Bryan Guy's Shuttle The Cash in 2010 before doing so again on Jamie McConachy's Vandalised in 2014.

Incidentally Stewart didn't go unscathed from stewards on Saturday being fined $200 over a whip misdemeanour.

Silvera is raced under the Huddy family's Peachester Lodge banner and is managed by Linda Huddy a former track work rider for the late legends Bart Cummings and Colin Hayes.

The Huddy's racing empire developed from Graham's one-man operation into a massive mining industry business in Mt Isa which they subsequently sold.

The humble racing couple with horses trained widespread at intervals throughout the Australian bush, provincials and cities bred Silvera from the former Oaklands Stud sire Ferocity's Silver Tiara.

Mating Silver Tiara with the aristocratic High Chaparral was a given.

High Chaparral sired one of the Huddy's first yearling purchases, Shoot Out which won an GR 1 Australian Derby among a host of prestige wins.

On course to celebrate Silvera's Rocky Cup win, the unassuming and quietly spoken Linda was glowing in her praise of the Rockhampton Jockey Club's two day Carnival of 16 races in trying weather conditions.

"The Club has done a great job and we are thrilled to be able to win a Rockhampton Cup", she said.

Jockeys too were lavish in their praise of the Callaghan Park track being able to cope with 16 races in just short of 30 hours and racing safely on a track rated a Heavy 8 on Saturday.

Among them was Brisbane's Ryan Wiggins who went on to social media to positively record his praise of the track.

RJC CEO Tony Fenlon said a crowd of 2200 attended Cup Day making it a success while adding the intermittent rain on race morning "would have probably cost the club a couple of hundred patrons at least".

Fenlon noted it was the second successive year that rain had arrived ill timed for the Newmarket and Cup programs.

Local trainer Adrian Coome was the most successful over the two days and won the cash prize of a $10,000 bonus just narrowly ahead of Callaghan Park's Graeme Green.

Coome said he expected to take over the training of Cool Chap for the remainder of the Northern Crown Cup Series.

As an aside, Coome was fined $200 on Saturday for having an unlicensed Stablehand working in his stables.

Steward's reported Brisbane trainer Lauren Herne was fined $1000 for arriving 27 minutes late on course with her Cup runner Estikhraaj under a first timed invoked direction that horses competing in races valued at over $100K must be on course three hours before starting time.

Former Rocky apprentice jockey Darren Evans won at Doomben on Saturday with his first race starter as a trainer with Madam Shazam.