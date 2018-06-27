Qld Junior Squash Championships return to Rockhampton

Front L-R Brody Flower, Lakeisha Weder, Axel Flower, Back L-R Riley Steffen, Bailey Herdman, Marnie Herdman and Kobe Weder will be competing in the Queensland junior squash championships to be held in Rockhampton.

SQUASH: For the first time in four years, the annual Queensland Junior Squash Championships will be returning to Rockhampton this Sunday.

Scottvale Park Squash Centre will host over 100 entrants from four different regions: northern, central, Brisbane and southern.

The centre's owner, Dee Steffen, said the week-long championship is the "absolute golden event for the state”.

"Off it they select a Queensland team that then competes against New South Wales and other states down the track at the Australian Junior Championships,' she said.

"It's broken into two; there's the individuals which goes from Sun to Wednesday, with the grand finals coming off that, a day off on Thursday and then it goes into teams from Friday to Sunday.

"Kids have already been selected to be the representatives for the central region and the four regions.

"They play against each other to see who's the dominating region.”

Out of Rockhampton around 15 squash players from Under 9s through to Under 21s will be competing.

"I hope we compete well and everyone turns out okay,” Steffen said.

"We'd like to be known as the fittest kids that compete.

"It doesn't matter about being number one.

"It's about them competing hard, having good sportsmanship and enjoying the game.”

Steffen said the centre has more juniors competing than ever before.

"Every region has the opportunity to host it and it rotates every year,” she said.

"We were asked to host.

"We are probably one of the biggest centres in the central region and can manage that level of competition.

"For the central region we have kids coming from Gladstone, Moura, Emerald, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and all over the region that have made the teams.”

The central teams were selected from the Rockhampton Junior Opens and a Gladstone junior tournament.

The individual divisions in each age group are open to all.

"There's some fantastic kids coming through and will be competing,” Steffen said.

"It will be a very high level of competition.”

Steffen said the centre focuses on helping people become "fit and strong”.

"It's out of the sun, it's a very high level of fitness and kids have a great amount of touch on the ball and build a lot of skill,” she said.

Rockhampton Regional Council was a major sponsor of the event and donated $3000. Men's Toy Shop also donated funds towards the event.