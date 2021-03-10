Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists

Queensland's 'safety' as a largely COVID-free holiday spot will be highlighted as part of an 'aggressive' new $2 million interstate tourism blitz to be launched before Easter.

Queenslanders on Wednesday be given a sneak peek of the campaign, featuring Queensland musicians Busby Marou who have starred in the state's tourism ads since 2018.

Filming for the latest ads began this week on the Great Barrier Reef, and the campaign will be rolled out interstate ahead of the Easter holidays.

Jeremy Marou, Tom Busby, Steve Edmondson (Sailaway Port Douglas)

The ads - the latest phase in the Good to Go campaign launched last year - will showcase attractions and events ranging from sailing at Port Douglas to the Insta-famous Pink Hotel at Coolangatta and Mooloolaba Triathlon.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was 'one of the most aggressive domestic marketing campaigns Australia has ever seen'.

She said it would showcase the best of Queensland 'while promoting our state's safety and enhancing travel confidence to audiences across Australia'.

"Tourism operators right throughout the state have been hit hard over the past 12 months," she said.

The Pink Hotel at Coolangatta features in the new tourism campaign.

"We're investing in new campaigns and marketing initiatives to pump cash back into Queensland businesses and support local jobs.

"Filming will continue this week and we hope to have the latest ads on screens, billboards and online in NSW and Victoria by the end of the month."

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the new campaign was designed to enhance Queensland's reputation as Australia's preferred holiday destination.

"The new Good to Go Campaign will capture Queensland's iconic images," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Sailaway at Port Douglas, Skyrail in Cairns, the Mirage Whitsundays in Airlie Beach, The Pink Hotel at Coolangatta, the Emporium Hotel at Southbank and the Mooloolaba Triathlon are among our Good to Go filming locations.

Supplied image of snorkellers at Flynn Reef as part of Tourism QLD campaign.

"This campaign builds confidence in a Queensland holiday to grow visitor numbers for supporting jobs and the state's economic recovery.

"Our new Good to Go video leaves no doubt for wide open spaces, amazing natural landscapes and flexible bookings, Queensland is the place to be.

"The campaign will air in Queensland and interstate on TV, radio, social media and out-of-home advertising later this month for Easter and the months ahead.

"Busby Marou are two authentic Queenslanders highlighting exactly what it is that makes our state the perfect next destination, and we're confident they'll do it again."

2020 Mooloolaba Triathlon, Joanna Brown crosses in first place.

Mr Hinchliffe said the next phase of Good to Go followed a successful campaign to help Queensland tourism industry rebuild better.

"As of this week, there are nearly 2000 Queensland tourism operators carrying the Good to Go stamp on their websites and marketing brochures, telling the rest of Australia they're COVID-safe and ready to provide a world-class visitor experience."

Originally published as Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists