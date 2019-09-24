Three Mackay suburbs make the top 100 list for investors

Queensland has taken out top honours making up almost half the top 100 suburbs where property investors can make money, latest data revealed.

The latest CoreLogic rental yield figures show Queensland suburbs make up 42 of the top 100 best places in the country for rental performance, and one spot in the Sunshine State was also leading the nation.

The list was split between suburbs with high rental yields for houses (63) and unit (37).

The town of Blackwater in Queensland emerged with the best rental performance in the country, with a yield of 11.7 per cent for houses and a median value of $122,165.

The top five was dominated by Queensland suburbs with Woree and Manunda taking out third and fourth spots, while in second place was Broken Hill in New South Wales, and fifth was Katanning in Western Australia.

The top 100 list was made up or suburbs where houses or units had an estimated gross rental yield of 5 per cent or more a year.

The analysis found that the top 100 best performing suburbs had houses with median values ranging from as low as $89,483 to as high as $521,597, while unit values spanned $133,205 to $395,577.

CoreLogic research analyst Cameron Kusher said to make the cut, the suburb had to have delivered "solid rental yields, consistent rental growth and vacancy rates of less than 3 per cent".

Strong unit performance made up 37 spots on the top 100 list with houses at 63.

Rental yield is one of the main considerations for many investors looking for cashflow when buying positively geared property.

Seventeen of the suburbs on the list were in New South Wales, 15 in South Australia, 15 in Victoria, eight in Tasmania, and one apiece in Western Australia, Northern Territory and Australia Capital Territory.

Ranking By Rental Yield:

#1 Blackwater, QLD

#2 Broken Hill, NSW

#3 Woree, QLD

#4 Manunda, QLD

#5 Katanning, WA

#6 Cobar, NSW

#7 Bordertown, SA

#8 Bungalow, QLD

#9 Moranbah, QLD

#10 Port Augusta, SA

#11 Elizabeth North, SA

#12 Holloways Beach, QLD

#13 Port Augusta West, SA

#14 Westcourt, QLD

#15 Bridgewater, TAS

#16 Ararat, VIC

#17 Park Avenue, QLD

#18 Mooroobool, QLD

#19 Portland, VIC

#20 Corowa, NSW

#21 Parramatta Park, QLD

#22 Stawell, VIC

#23 Springwood, QLD

#24 West End, QLD

#25 Smithfield, SA

#26 Cairns North, QLD

#27 Quirindi, NSW

#28 Heatley, QLD

#29 Morwell, VIC

#30 Davoren Park, SA

#31 Elizabeth Park, SA

#32 Maryborough, QLD

#33 Narrabri, NSW

#34 New Norfolk, TAS

#35 Port Pirie South, SA

#36 Svensson Heights, QLD

#37 Cranbrook, QLD

#38 White Rock, QLD

#39 Carlton, VIC

#40 Mooroopna, VIC

#41 Salisbury, SA

#42 Manoora, QLD

#43 Manilla, NSW

#44 Oakey, QLD

#45 Mildura, VIC

#46 Roma, QLD

#47 Grafton, NSW

#48 Avenell Heights, QLD

#49 West Kempsey, NSW

#50 Claremont, TAS

#51 Reedy Creek, QLD

#52 Smithfield Plains, SA

#53 Horsham, VIC

#54 Kingaroy, QLD

#55 Moe, VIC

#56 Cootamundra, NSW

#57 Munno Para, SA

#58 Whyalla Jenkins, SA

#59 Armidale, NSW

#60 Clifton Beach, QLD

#61 Newnham, TAS

#62 Inverell, NSW

#63 Westdale, NSW

#64 Sarina, QLD

#65 George Town, TAS

#66 Glenorchy, TAS

#67 Crestwood, NSW

#68 Lavington, NSW

#69 Thabeban, QLD

#70 Kepnock, QLD

#71 Beaconsfield, QLD

#72 Shepparton, VIC

#73 Gatton, QLD

#74 Elizabeth Vale, SA

#75 Morphett Vale, SA

#76 Hamilton, VIC

#77 Slade Point, QLD

#78 Araluen, NT

#79 Southport, QLD

#80 Labrador, QLD

#81 Mowbray, TAS

#82 Bentley Park, QLD

#83 Upper Coomera, QLD

#84 Kirwan, QLD

#85 Edmonton, QLD

#86 Aitkenvale, QLD

#87 Churchill, VIC

#88 Wodonga, VIC

#89 Queanbeyan East, NSW

#90 Forest Hill, NSW

#91 Sale, VIC

#92 Mudgeeraba, QLD

#93 West Wodonga, VIC

#94 Brendale, QLD

#95 Currumbin Waters, QLD

#96 Newnham, TAS

#97 Helensvale, QLD

#98 Andrews Farm, SA

#99 Gungahlin, ACT

#100 Queanbeyan, NSW

(Source: CoreLogic Rental Performance Report)