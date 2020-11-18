Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Origin Game 3
Origin Game 3
News

QLD legend’s brutal Gallen take-down

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Nov 2020 2:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man, who helped orchestrate the most dominant team in State of Origin history, has taken aim at former New South Wales Blues skipper Paul Gallen after he labelled the current Maroons side the state's "worst ever" in 40 years.

Former Queensland player Des Morris knows Origin football after stints as coach for his state and as a selector for 21 year and believes Gallen's recent comments about the Maroons were out of line.

"I look at the period I came through against Queensland, it was a great side full of future Immortals," Gallen told Channel 9.

"I look at the current side and they've got some great players, but I think as a team, when it comes down to ability, I don't think they've got anywhere near the ability of the Blues, so I think it's fair (to say they're the worst ever)."

Paul Gallen lost a record 15 of 24 Origin games. Picture: Mark Evans
Paul Gallen lost a record 15 of 24 Origin games. Picture: Mark Evans

But Morris said Gallen, who lost a Blues record 15 of 24 Origin games, needed to look at his own track record on the game's biggest stage.

"Well, I think he needs to look in the mirror," Morris said.

Des Morris (right) during his time as a Queensland selector.
Des Morris (right) during his time as a Queensland selector.

"I'm surprised that came from him considering he has only been involved in one series win during his otherwise stellar playing career."

Gallen's sole Origin series win came in 2014 when the Blues snapped the Maroons' record-breaking eight-year streak.

The former hardnosed forward's Origin career stretched across a decade from 2006.

He retired from the game last year after playing 348 NRL games, 24 Origins and 32 Tests for the Kangaroos.

Originally published as QLD legend's brutal Gallen take-down

More Stories

editors picks paul gallen state of origin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cap Coast mum who pursued runaway daughter fronts court

        Premium Content Cap Coast mum who pursued runaway daughter fronts court

        News The woman was on a suspended sentence for drug offending at the time.

        ‘Slow the flow’: CQ researcher’s fresh angle on water woes

        Premium Content ‘Slow the flow’: CQ researcher’s fresh angle on water woes

        Environment CQUniversity’s Dr Adam Rose launched a campaign this week aiming to change public...

        FOOD SAFETY: Top tips to keep food poisoning at bay

        Premium Content FOOD SAFETY: Top tips to keep food poisoning at bay

        Council News There are an estimated 4.1 million cases of food poisoning in Australia each...

        Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Breaking Two other people escaped the crash uninjured and did not require...